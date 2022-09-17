Union County’s offense was relentless Friday night as the Braves shut out Caldwell County 47-0 in Morganfield. Union County moved to 5-0 while Caldwell moved to 0-5 in pursuit of their first win.
The Braves struck for three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters, prompting a running clock a little over two minutes before halftime.
Kristopher Hughes contributed 24 rushing yards with the final four yard scoring the Braves first touchdown of the night just 2:33 into the contest. Duncan Mills added 26 rushing yards to put Hughes at the 4 yard line for the touchdown and the 6-0 lead.
Cannon Sheffer’s 21-yard pass to Mills made it 13-0 with 5:13 still to play in the first quarter. Caldwell struggled to move the ball. Both possessions in the first quarter never saw a first down.
Koleby Schroeder ended the Tigers third try for the end zone with an interception at the Caldwell 35 yard line. Mills ran the final 20 yards of the Braves 65 yards for Union’s third touchdown of the night. To add insult to injury, Union’s Brock Cullen ran in the two-point conversion to make it 21-0.
Zavy Bumphus ran the punt return 22 yards to the 35 yard line. Jamus Carney added another 13 rushing yards for a Tiger first down at the 48 yard line but back-to-back blocking penalties stalled any progress Caldwell had made.
Caldwell opted to punt to the 19 yard line where Mills picked the ball up for a 40 yard run. Willem McPeake made the final 12 yard run for the 27-0 advantage. Caldwell County’s Landon Davis blocked the punt to keep the score intact.
A turnover on downs gave Union the ball with 7:35 to play in the second quarter. Cullen snagged the pass on Sheffer’s first throw for 29 passing yards and the 33-0 lead. Collin Nalley’s kick made it 34-0. Union’s final possession of the second quarter netted the Braves a 4-yard touchdown run from Hughes to make it 41-0.
The Tigers managed to hold the Braves off the entire third quarter, but with Union looming at the 2 yard line at the start of the fourth quarter only on a second down, the two yard push from Amare Black was inevitable for the final 47-0 score.
Caldwell made a final push for the end zone in the final minutes with Ethan Ramage at quarterback. Bryan Barbour moved the ball 25 yards, paired with a 28-yard pass to Eli Stevens put the Tigers at their 9 yard line, which was the closest Caldwell had been all night.
Union lineman Coltin Capps forced Stevens back 11 yards and Ramages final pass was incomplete to give Union the ball for the last play of the night. They chose to run the clock out.
Caldwell will host Ballard Memorial (0-5) next Friday for Homecoming. Union will travel to Crittenden County (2-2).
