The Caldwell County Tigers used a big second half to power past the Fort Campbell Falcons 31-0 Friday night at Fryar Stadium in Fort Campbell.
The game went to halftime with a blank scoreboard with neither team making it inside the 20 yard line the entire first half. Luke Parker threw a 42-yard pass to Logan Chambliss with just 21 seconds left on the clock as a last ditch effort to put some points on the board, but Chambliss wasn’t able to get a good hold on the ball.
Caldwell had first possession in the third quarter where they picked up the ball at the 45 yard line. Jamus Carneyhan combined 20 rushing yards with Parker’s six yards to put Caldwell on the 19 yard line. Zavy Bumphus netted a 19-yard pass to finish out the possession and put the Tigers on the board 6-0 at the seven minute mark. TT Nichols added the extra point to make it 7-0.
Less than a minute later Parker intercepted at the Caldwell 45 but a pass interference call on Logan Chambliss gave Fort Campbell another shot at a second down. Landon Davis snatched a pass intended for Keshawn Dixon to complete a 49-yard touchdown for a pick six that extended Caldwell’s lead 13-0. Once again Nichols was good with the extra point to make it 14-0.
After runs from Davis and Carneyhan were stalled by Falcon defense and with fourth down looming, Parker’s 25-yard pass to Chambliss gave the Tigers a cushion around five minutes into the fourth quarter for the 20-0 lead. Nichols added the extra point for the 21-0 advantage.
Nichols kicked a 30-yard field goal just two minutes later. Caldwell lineman Brady Holeman sacked Darin Frederick and Gus Fox recovered the fumble. With Falcon defense on high alert and the wind in the Tigers favor, Caldwell opted to kick. Nichols’ field goal made it 24-0.
With three minutes left to play and possibly the Falcons last chance to break the shutout, Fox grabbed Fredericks pass intended for Maurice Maurice for a 20-yard interception. Fox made it into the end zone but the referees put the ball at the one yard line. Carneyhan ran the final yard to give the Tigers the 31-0 win.
Fort Campbell will travel to Caverna next week while Caldwell will host Murray.
