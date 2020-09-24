One of the best games in west Kentucky this Friday could be mayhem in Marion, as the seventh-ranked Class 2A Murray Tigers and the seventh-ranked Class A Crittenden County Rockets are set up on an ad-hoc collision course.
District rivals from days gone by, the game originally wasn’t even on the 2020 schedule — until COVID-19 postponements opened up the conversation for local clashes.
Crisis, indeed, breeds creativity.
The Rockets and the Tigers haven’t battled since a lopsided 69-0 win for Murray on Oct. 10, 2014, in Marion, in what was the first season for Tigers coach Keith Hodge.
Now in his seventh season for the Black and Gold, both he and Rockets coach Sean Thompson are expecting a much closer, hotly-contested game than the one six years ago if only because both teams possess strong defenses and excellent rushing attacks.
“Very tough opponent here in the third game of the season,” Hodge said. “Very talented on both sides of the ball, and everything they do is so downhill. We’re expecting a very physical game, and we have to match that from the get go. Should be a great game. We’ll need to get going quickly and fly around defensively.”
Adds Thompson: “It’s a good game for us to continue to test ourselves. If we want to continue to try and achieve more, we have to play teams like Murray. They’re big, fast and athletic. We will have to continue to limit our mistakes and play sound football if we want to have a chance at these guys. Well-coached team.”
Having played the growing Webster County Trojans and the Trigg County Wildcats, Murray isn’t as tested as Crittenden County, which spent its first two weeks of the season facing off the Caldwell County Tigers and Union County Braves.
This matchup possesses some of the area’s top defenders, as the Tigers boast defensive linemen in senior Sebastian Lawrence (16 tackles, five tackles-for-loss) and junior Devin Lee (13 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, two sacks), and the Rockets have senior linebacker Tyler Boone (18 solo tackles, 23 total tackles, four tackles-for-loss, one sack) and junior defensive lineman Dylan Yates (17 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, three sacks).
Two of the region’s more premiere running backs will be on display in this one, too, when Murray’s Charvelle McCallister (21 carries, 234 yards, four touchdowns; three receptions, 118 yards, TD) and Crittenden County’s Xander Tabor (49 carries, 246 yards, two TDs).
Last Five Meetings
Oct. 10, 2014: Murray won 69-0 in Marion
Oct. 11, 2013: Murray won 54-0 in Murray
Oct. 5, 2011: Murray won 41-0 in Marion
Oct. 7, 2010: Murray won 35-0 in Murray
Oct. 29, 2009: Murray won 21-10 in Marion
McCracken, Apollo meet at Marquette
Apollo’s promotion to Class 6A football in the 2019 realignment means the Eagles and the eighth-ranked McCracken County Mustangs have been only recently introduced.
But their first-ever meeting produced sensational fireworks, when the Mustangs pulled down an outlandish 81-51 win over Apollo on Sept. 27, 2019, in Owensboro.
Though offense was aplenty the first go-round, including an absurd 400-plus yardage effort from then-junior running back Hunter Bradley, it’s an effort Mustangs coach Marc Clark hopes doesn’t have to be repeated.
“I don’t believe our mental approach and focus was appropriate for this game in the regular season,” Clark writes. “That was evident by an 81-51 score.
“So this week, once again our main coaching point for our team has been to focus on ourselves and continuing to improve. (Apollo) has a backfield that is comprised of explosive athletes that can take it to the distance at any time. And defensively, they will vary their fronts to try to confuse our offensive line.”
In what was perhaps a full picture of the defensive strides coming from this team, McCracken County would go on to oust the Eagles in the playoffs, 57-0, on Nov. 8, 2019. Clark, however, is fully aware of the offensive prowess this John Edge team has, particularly with the return of running back Harold (Hogg) Patterson, quarterback Damian Lovinsky and OL/DL Logan Weedman (committed to Tennessee Tech).
Patterson rushed for more than 2,100 yards last season with 23 rushing touchdowns, while Lovinsky (660 yards rushing, nine rushing TDs; 1,272 yards passing, 11 TDs) proved to be a versatile dual-threat all season.
Patterson is averaging more than 130 yards a game in 2020 against Owensboro and Meade County, and Lovinsky already has a buck-75 in his ledger, too.
But this ‘Stangs defense has allowed one touchdown in eight quarters so far this season, just 47 rushing yards a game and just 125 passing yards a game. Six guys (Nathan Helmich, Dalton Skinner, Tayton Bedinger, LeAndre Bolen, Isaiah Keys and Ian McCune) already have 10 or more tackles, and that group has combined for 14 of McCracken’s 20 team tackles-for-loss.
Last Two Meetings
Nov. 8, 2019: McCracken won 57-0 in Paducah
Sept. 27, 2019: McCracken won 81-51 in Owensboro
Tilghman, Trigg open district tango
Ranked 10th in Class 3A this week, Paducah Tilghman (1-1) would like nothing more than to start District 1 play at 1-0 this week after hosting Trigg County (1-1) at McRight Field on Friday.
If the Blue Tornado do it, it’ll be because they’ve limited the new offense from first-year Trigg coach — but longtime skipper — Mark Peach.
“Trigg will improve just like everyone else,” Tilghman coach Jonathan Smith writes. “They have the pieces; they just need to fit it together. I’m happy with how we are running the ball, but we have to fix some sloppy mistakes that are just unacceptable to me as a coach that stresses being disciplined.
“The other thing we have to be able to do is throw the ball when we want to ... not just because it’s second-and-12 or third-and-10. This is a major area of focus for me right now. Not necessarily against Trigg, but in general. Our defense is playing really well right now, but we are also still making too many sloppy tackles. Without question, this is our most important game so far.”
The running game, as expected, has been super for Tilghman, with seven guys (Malachi Rider, Camdon Marshall, Jarmorie Sabbs, Kymaiah Barner, Seth Slayton, LeBran McMullen, Uriah Virzi) at 40 or more yards rushing on the year after just two games.
Marshall, meanwhile, has been seriously accurate passing — now 14-for-25, 151 yards — but untimely drops against Graves County and Calloway County have kept those totals from being higher.
Marshall also already has 100 yards rushing, and leads the Blue Tornado with 26 total tackles from the safety position. The senior star is shining for Smith and his team.
As for the Wildcats, they were without two-way star JaQuellus Martin last week in a 41-6 loss at Murray, and it seems he should return for this matchup. Against Ballard Memorial in the season opener, he had three rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown, with 118 offensive yards.
Trigg County quarterback Jacob Wease has thrown for four touchdowns and just one interception, while star linebacker Kendric Adams already has an interception, two tackles-for-loss and eight total tackles on the year.
Last Five Meetings
Sept. 27, 2019: Tilghman won 63-21 at Cadiz
Sept. 28, 2018: Tilghman won 51-27 at Cadiz
Sept. 29, 2017: Tilghman won 56-7 in Paducah
Sept. 30, 2016: Tilghman won 13-10 at Cadiz
Oct. 2, 2015: Tilghman won 50-0 in Paducah
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
