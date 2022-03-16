For the fourth time in school history, the Murray High School Tigers are heading to the Sweet 16. Beating the McCracken County Mustangs in a well-fought battle for the First Region title granted the Tigers an opportunity to represent the furthest west Kentucky region at Rupp Arena.
It’s been a long time coming for Murray to get back to the Sweet 16. The last time the Tigers made it past the region championship was in 2016 where they beat Buckhorn 62-26 in the first round before falling 75-54 to Newport Central Catholic in the quarterfinals.
The Tigers will face off against the 11th Region champions, the Henry Clay Blue Devils, who hold a 27-8 record after beating Fredrick Douglass 41-36 in their region championship. The Blue Devils are tied for first against Lafayette for most state titles both holding six each. The last championship the Blue Devils won was in 1983 and the last time they made it to the Sweet 16 was in 2014 where the lost to Covington Catholic 80-78.
“It’s exciting to be here, coming from Region One we are a really small single “A” school, we got a chance to compete in the All “A” and we are just looking for a chance to compete in the state tournament,” Murray head coach Dior Curtis said in his pre-tournament media availability. “Henry Clay is a really good team so we look forward to being able to compete against them, there will have been a lot of games played by the time we get there so it should be a really good atmosphere.”
The atmosphere that surrounds the Tigers always seems to be a good one, as the Murray student section has made their presence known throughout the season at both home and away games. Of course the fans have everything to cheer for when stars like Grant Whitaker, Trey Boggess and a plethora of Tiger talent is on the floor.
Whitaker has been the play maker and leader for this Murray team and his name is well known across the state. In this, his junior year,
Whitaker is averaging 17.2 points per game, shooting 55.7% and hauling in 4.5 rebounds per game, while teammate and senior Boggess is not far behind with 13.4 points per game on 58% shooting and 4.8 rebounds per game.
“Our team is created by Grant Whitaker, we need him to play well, Trey Boggess is a 3/2 guy, he’s inside and outside and can handle the ball for us and down low we have sophomore Lincoln English who we are going need to play well for us as well to give us an inside presence,” Curtis said. “We have a little bit of depth, some guys that are going to have to step up and make some plays and just enjoy the moment and not be afraid of the lights.”
As a team the Tigers are shooting 53.3% from the field, 39.2% from behind the arc and 64.8% from the foul line.
They sit in seventh place across the state in field goal percentage as a team, they boast the fifth best defense in the state allowing just 48.1 points per game and the 39.2% shooting from deep puts them in 14th place in the state.
That defense has held its own all season specifically in their most recent First Region title game. The No. 5 defense took on the No. 1 defense of McCracken County and after a four quarter battle the No. 5 defense of the Tigers came out on top, holding the Mustangs to just 28 points.
“We know they (Henry Clay) have two really good guards and a third that’s a shooter so we have to be able to contain their guard play and limit them and make them work hard for their points,” Curtis said. “We have been a really defensive minded team this season so we’ve just gotta play well on the defensive end and score the ball as well.”
Henry Clay is averaging 43.1% shooting from the field, 32.9% from behind the arc and 64.9% from the foul line. Leading the charge for the Blue Devils is senior Aziel Blackwell who averages 17.2% shooting, 5.8 rebounds per game and currently has 550 points on the season. Kayne Henderson and Konlin Brown are also putting up impressive numbers at 13.3 and 11.2 ppg respectively.
“I’m just so happy for our program and our community, we were so happy to get back to the region final and then to finish off the job was very important for our program,” Curtis said.
The Tigers get back to work on Thursday, March 17 with a 5 p.m. central time tip-off for their first round match-up against Henry Clay. A win on Thursday would put Murray in a 7:30 p.m. central time game against either Warren Central (26-3) or Male (28-5).
