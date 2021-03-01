MURRAY — Free throws win basketball games.
And when you’re playing your crosstown rival, every point is that much more crucial.
At Jeffrey Gymnasium on Monday night, the Calloway County Lakers learned this lesson the hard way.
Following a second half comeback led by junior forward Matthew Ray’s 14 points and 15 rebounds, the Lakers fell in overtime to the Murray Tigers, 52-47.
“Our guys did a great job defensively, we’ve gotten better over the last several games,” Calloway County head coach Brad Cleaver said. “I thought we showed some physicality tonight, and we rebounded well. Hats off to Murray, they did what they had to do. I’m proud of where our guys are going, we’re trending up, and that’s where you have to be when you’re going into tournament play.”
Murray looked sharp out of the gate on Monday night, moving the ball well on offense and forcing Calloway into tough shots in the paint.
3-point baskets from junior forward Trey Boggess and sophomore guard Grant Whitaker helped the Tigers take a 16-8 lead into the second quarter.
Senior guard Gabe Taylor knocked down his first triple of the night just before the half, and the Tigers continued to play solid D as they headed into the halftime break up 25-16 over the Lakers.
A flip switched for Calloway County in the second half.
The Lakers opened the half on a 7-1 run and continuously chipped away at the Tigers lead, as Ray fueled the fire with nine of his 14 points in the third quarter alone.
A downtown bomb from senior guard Jackson Chapman at the buzzer gave the Lakers a 33-31 lead and all of the momentum heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers managed to settle down and play fundamental basketball in the fourth, going 5-for-7 from the free throw line to keep things close with the Lakers.
Murray pulled down a rebound with just over a minute to play and decided to hold for the last shot, as junior guard Charqwan McCallister held for the final possession.
McCallister looked to drive with under 10 seconds to go and found Whitaker for the 12-foot runner just before the horn but the shot and putback by senior guard Dijon Miles came up empty, sending the Crosstown Classic to overtime.
In OT, the Tigers got a much-needed opening possession three from Taylor to jump ahead 46-43.
A 1-for-2 trip to the charity stripe by Lakers senior guard Evan Garrison left Calloway down two, as Murray looked to add pressure with just under three minutes to play.
The Lakers would get a fortunate bounce on a missed free throw down three, but the ensuing Lakers possession fell short as Boggess and McCallister each knocked down clutch free throws to seal the Tigers’ OT win.
Following the nail-biting finish, Murray head coach Dior Curtis said he believes games like this will help his team going forward.
“We played this exact same game on Saturday at Clinton County,” Curtis said. “We practiced on it yesterday and did some things that we knew we had to adjust on. These games help a lot. They let guys know what situations and places to be in and allows us to be able to work on some stuff.”
MURRAY 52, CALLOWAY 47 (OT)
Murray 16 9 6 12 9 — 52
Calloway 8 8 17 10 4 — 47
Murray: McCallister 16, Boggess 13, Taylor 9, Whitaker 8, Miles 4, Carman 2.
Field goals: 18-44. 3-pointers: 6-20 (Taylor 3, Boggess, McCallister and Whitaker). Free throws: 10-17. Reb: 27. Ast: 7. TO: 9. Fouls: 13. Record: 12-6.
Calloway: Ray 14, Garrison 11, Chapman 8, Darnell 8, Z. Hudgin 4, D. Hudgin 2.
Field goals: 18. 3-pointers: 5 (Chapman 2, Ray 2 and Darnell). Free throws: 4-12. Reb: 28. Ast: 10. TO: 12. Fouls: 13. Record: 6-10.
