The Mayfield Cardinals remain undefeated after a 49-7 win over the Caldwell County Tigers Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield.
The Tigers got off to a rough start with their first possession ending in an interception in the hands of Isaac Stevenson at the 30 yard line. Caden Morris ran a combined 25 yards of the 30 yards to put the Cardinals on the board 6-0 just 2:16 into the first quarter. The extra point from Christian made it 7-0.
The Tigers were still about 45 yards out from the end zone when Ethan Kemp took down Jamus Carneyhan forcing a turnover on downs to give Mayfield back the ball.
Mayfield’s progress was slowed by a forced incomplete pass by Luke Parker and Gus Fox held off Morris at the five yard line. Fox’s block paired with an unsportsmanlike conduct call put Mayfield back at the 15 yard line with just 1:34 left in the first quarter. A pass from Zane Cartwright in the end zone would have been a touchdown but a holding penalty nixed the scoring attempt. Cartwright found Brajone Dabney on the next pass for an 18-yard touchdown and the 13-0 lead. With the extra point, it was 14-0 heading into the second quarter.
Novi Barnes scored his second touchdown this season 1:48 into the second quarter on a 15-yard pass from Cartwright to extend Mayfield’s lead 20-0. Christian King’s kick made it 21-0.
An interception from Gus Fox gave Caldwell back the ball with 7:03 left to play in the second quarter but the momentum ended prematurely forcing the Tigers to punt 25 yards from the end zone.
While the Tigers weren’t able to get on the board in the final minutes of the half, Caldwell kept Mayfield scoreless through the next two possessions. Jamus Carneyhan and the Caldwell defense forced three incomplete passes to end the Cardinals run on a fourth down and an interception from Fox with 18 seconds on the clock kept the 21-0 score intact.
Fresh from halftime, Mayfield’s Caden Morris scored on two runs netting a total of 20 yards to make it 27-0. Morris ran another 11-yard touchdown just two minutes later to make it 34-0.
With each Tiger possession unsuccessful, the Cardinals invoked a running clock with 4:35 left to play in the third quarter on a 10-yard touchdown from Dabney to make it 41-0. King’s extra point extended the lead 42-0.
Caldwell kept the ball for the rest of the third quarter. Zavy Bumphus picked up the kick return and ran to the 40 yard line. Luke Parker had a 15-yard run paired with Carneyhan’s 12 yards put the Tigers 34 yards from their first touchdown of the night. A pass interference moved the Tigers 15 yards closer, just outside the 19. Carneyhan ran the final 19 yards for the Tigers lone touchdown to cut the Cardinals lead 42-6. TT Nichols picked up the extra point to make it 42-7.
Mayfield’s Ken Shelly opened the fourth quarter with two runs for a combined 70 yards to finish the Tigers off 49-7. Caldwell’s final possession of the night with Freshman Jack Roach at quarterback came as the 10 yards from the end zone. A 32-yard pass to Cade Rowland put the Tigers just outside the end zone, but an interception in the end zone by Ken Shelly ended the Tigers possession abruptly.
Mayfield will get a break from the Friday night lights next week while Caldwell will travel to Fort Campbell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.