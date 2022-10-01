Tackle

A pair of Mayfield defenders look to bring down Caldwell County’s Jamus Carneyhan in the Cardinals’ 49-7 blowout over the Tigers.

 BY JENNIFER HAINES

The Mayfield Cardinals remain undefeated after a 49-7 win over the Caldwell County Tigers Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield.

The Tigers got off to a rough start with their first possession ending in an interception in the hands of Isaac Stevenson at the 30 yard line. Caden Morris ran a combined 25 yards of the 30 yards to put the Cardinals on the board 6-0 just 2:16 into the first quarter. The extra point from Christian made it 7-0.

