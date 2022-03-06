Murray punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 on Saturday afternoon when they beat McCracken County in a physical battle for the First Region title. What lacked in scoring throughout the game was made up for in tenacious defense by both teams, but in the end Murray would find the shots necessary late in the game to pull off the 35-28 win.
The last time these two teams met on the hardwood McCracken County won what was another physical battle with a 48-47 score on the Tigers home floor. Murray came out eager to turn the table this go around and claim their first region title since 2016. That championship win also came against McCracken County in a 55-47 decision.
“Man it feels amazing,” Murray junior Grant Whitaker said. “As they say, I’m at a loss for words, but it feels so good to be right here cutting down the net with all of your teammates and coaches after all of the hard work and sacrifices that have been put into the season.”
Only one quarter of play resulted in double-digit scoring by both teams. In the second quarter The Mustangs put up 12 points while the Tigers scored 10, the other three quarters never saw a score break past nine points due to stellar defenses on both sides really making their opponents work for every point.
“This is a program win, 2016 was the last time, these guys were still in middle school and elementary school, these guys saw that group of guys do it and they wanted to achieve it as well,” Murray head coach Dior Curtis said. “Last year we got here and lost in the finals, but it was huge for us tonight, our guys played their tails off.”
It was a slow opening start for both teams as the first points were added to the scoreboard until three minutes into the game. At that point Brant Brower got things rolling for the Mustangs by hitting a 3-pointer that he would personally turn into a 5-0 lead with another jumper a minute later. From there Murray would start putting up their own points to ensure the Mustangs didn’t run away with a big lead and a deep ball by Grant Whitaker would end the first quarter down just 7-5.
The higher scoring second quarter is where the 3-point shots began to fall for both teams. Carson Purvis and Max Blackwell each knocked down a long ball and Mason Grant knocked one down for Murray. Despite the points from downtown it was still a battle every possession to get the ball in the hoop. McCracken maintained their close lead; building up to 12-5 early in the quarter, but a quick 7-0 run by Murray tied the ball game up 12-12 with 4:25 remaining in the half. From there both teams went point for point never breaking away with a lead by more than three in Murray's favor. The long ball from Blackwell would tie the game back up at 17-17 and that would wrap up the first half.
Murray took the lead coming out of the locker room thanks to a pair of free throws by Caleb Gill and the Tigers wouldn’t look back the rest of the quarter. They would build that lead up to 24-18 before another deep ball by Blackwell ignited a small McCracken run but still came up short in the quarter 26-23.
The Mustangs took the lead for just a moment early in the first quarter thanks to a pair of free throws by Jack McCune to go up 27-26, but that lead was short lived. It was around this point that Whitaker would be called for his fourth foul and take a seat to insure he would be available down the stretch.
If the Mustangs had any opportunity to take control, the time when Whitaker was on the bench would be that time. But others such as Trey Boggess and Mason Grant would make up for their lead scorers absence on the floor with a big 3-pointer from Grant and crucial free throws from Boggess.
“We made some big shots down the stretch, our guys just showed up and made big shots and big moments,” Curtis said.
With just over two minutes remaining in the game Murray led 33-28, the two points from the charity strip from Boggess would bump it to 25-28 with 1:05 remaining an6d a little bit of keep away by the Tigers finished out the game 35-28. McCracken was held to just a single free throw in the last five minutes of play, whereas all nine of the Tigers points came in that same five minute stretch.
Grant Whitaker led all scorers with 13 points, 10 from the first half of play. Lincoln English followed with 8, Boggess and Grant each had six and Gill had two.
For the Mustangs it was Brower and Blackwell who led with eight points apiece, McCune and Purvis each had five points and Cason Tilford followed with two points.
Murray will go on to play the winners of the Eleventh Region, either Henry Clay or Fredrick Douglass. That championship game takes place on Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m. From there the Tigers first Sweet 16 game will be on Thursday, March 17 at 6 p.m. eastern time in Lexington, KY.
Murray 7 10 9 9 35
McCracken County 5 12 6 5 28
