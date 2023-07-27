After a night of regularly scheduled practice for the Murray High Tigers football team, they took off their pads and helmets and did a little bit of conditioning. Wednesday night’s conditioning was a little more lax than normal as they went side-by-side with kids and adults alike from the community who gathered to have a fun night on the field with the Tigers.
The Tiger coaching staff set up a variety of drills to complete along the field from bear crawls, to tire throws, to pushups and jump rope, a throw of the football to knock over a cone and a lap around the track to finish it off.
