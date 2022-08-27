What started out to be a good night for the Caldwell County Tigers quickly turned sour in Friday night’s 46-7 loss to Madisonville-North Hopkins.
A “muff” recovered by Luke Maddox gave the Tigers an early advantage. Jamus Carneyhan took a 19-yard pass just three yards from goal for Dman Thompson to run it in for a Tiger touchdown less than 30 seconds into the game. Sutton Ritchey came to Caldwell’s aid for the extra point with Timothy Nichols out due to an injury just minutes before the game’s start. Ritchey’s kick gave Caldwell the 7-0 lead.
Caldwell held the Maroons off until the top of the second quarter. With 10:56 still on the clock the Maroons were on fourth and goal but an offside call converted to a first down. Markeez Hightower ran just five yards to put Madisonville on the board. The extra point from Will Sampson tied things up.
The Maroons received the ball at the 33 yard line after an incomplete pass to Zavy Bumphus forced the Tigers to punt. Hightower ran the ball to the four yard line and Ricky Bowles tried to finish it off but Gus Fox took him out forcing a fourth down. Bowles slipped through the D-line with just one minute till halftime to put the Maroons up 13-7. Caldwell managed to block the kick to stop the extra point.
Caldwell couldn’t catch a break after the half. The Tigers won the toss but deferred to the second half but lost possession quickly. Madisonville’s Trey Seqwick tipped a 24-yard pass intended for Tremaine Lovan in the end zone for another Maroon touchdown.
The Maroons tried for a two-point conversion but Carneyhan ended that abruptly. The Maroons still led 19-7 though.
Bowles scored again with two minutes left to play on a seven-yard run to make it 25-7. Once again Madisonville tried for the two-point conversion. This time Gus Fox denied it.
The fourth quarter was the most detrimental to the Tigers. Tired and mentally exhausted from errors and questionable calls, the Maroons began to run away with the game. A 22-yard pass to Lovan just 14 seconds in made it 31-7. With the extra point Madisonville led 32-7. Lovan had a 63-yard run just two minutes later to make it 38-7, 39-7 after the extra point.
Just as the Tigers had Canyon Richardson in the end zone for a pass, Louie Amprey intercepted it to give the Maroons back the ball with nine minutes still to play. Jacob Miller finished off the stolen possession with a 12-yard run for a touchdown to make it 45-7. Sampson put it between the posts for the extra point and the final 46-7 score.
Caldwell will host Hopkinsville next week while Madisonville will travel to Crittenden County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.