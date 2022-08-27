Thompson

Dmon Thompson controls the ball as he makes his way towards the end zone in Friday night’s contest against Madisonville-North Hopkins.

 BY JENNIFER HAINES/The Sun

What started out to be a good night for the Caldwell County Tigers quickly turned sour in Friday night’s 46-7 loss to Madisonville-North Hopkins.

A “muff” recovered by Luke Maddox gave the Tigers an early advantage. Jamus Carneyhan took a 19-yard pass just three yards from goal for Dman Thompson to run it in for a Tiger touchdown less than 30 seconds into the game. Sutton Ritchey came to Caldwell’s aid for the extra point with Timothy Nichols out due to an injury just minutes before the game’s start. Ritchey’s kick gave Caldwell the 7-0 lead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In