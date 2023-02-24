The Marshall County Marshals and Murray Tigers faced off in the championship game of the Fourth District Tournament Thursday night at Reed Conder Gymnasium. A challenging matchup for both teams, the Tigers prevailed, taking home the championship trophy in their 60-57 win over the Marshals.
Coming out hot, the Marshals established a lead with early 3-pointers by seniors Chase Binkley and Hunter Wallace. Junior Zavion Carman put up back-to-back buckets to tie up the game 6-6, the beginning of a 13-0 run for the Tigers that left the Marshals in the dust. With a final shot by senior Wade Moore, the Tigers led 15-8 to finish the first quarter.
A free throw by senior Logan Davis and basket by Moore to start the second quarter cut Murray’s lead to four. The Tigers quickly regained their footing, putting up several baskets of their own to further their lead, going into halftime 28-16.
Murray continued to maintain their offensive pressure entering the third quarter. A 3-pointer and basket by sophomore Kobe Watson, accompanied by a pair of free throws by Carman stretched out their lead to the largest it would be all night at 15 points, 44-29. The Tigers defense was working overtime, rebounding and eliminating scoring opportunities for the Marshals. But, with some tough last minute shooting, the Marshals were able to shorten their deficit to 11 points entering the final quarter.
“They (the Tigers) seemed to make us pay every time we did not make a rotation or a switch. They just kicked our tails on the glass, if you are looking at one aspect of the game, it is rebounding and they got us,” first-year Marshals Head Coach Sawyer Donohoo said.
The Marshals returned to the court ferociously in the fourth quarter, working to claw their way back into the game. A basket by Logan Davis saw the Marshals tying the Tigers for the first time since the first quarter at 51-51. They knotted the game up again at 52-52 with a pair of free throws by sophomore Alex Staples and once more at 57-57 with a basket by sophomore Tommy Robertson. Back-to-back foul calls with only seconds left in the game sent the Tigers to the line and quashed the Marshals late game surge, finishing out the game 60-57.
“I cannot speak enough about the fight that those guys have, they have had it all season. I told them after the game I knew our run was coming, we just decided to make it a little too late,” said first-year Marshals Head Coach Sawyer Donohoo. “They anticipated well and tried to fight to the very end, we just came up a little short.”
Both teams will be competing in the CFSB First Region Tournament next week, with the bracket drawing happening on Saturday to decide their schedule.
Marshall County:8-16-33-57
Moore 17, Staples 17, Wall 7, Chase Binkley 5, Tommy Robertson 4, Logan Davis 4, Hunter Wallace 3.
Whitaker 18, Wilson 12, Zavion Carman 11, Drew May 9, Kobe Watson 7, Lincoln English 2, Jeremiah Jones 1.
All-District Tournament Team:
Calloway County: Jonah Butler, Eli Finley
Christian Fellowship: Elijah Grigg, Andrew Dunning
Murray: Grant Whitaker, Zavion Carman, Kobe Watson, Collin Wilson
Marshall County: Trey Wall, Wade Moore, Hunter Wallace
