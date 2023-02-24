The Marshall County Marshals and Murray Tigers faced off in the championship game of the Fourth District Tournament Thursday night at Reed Conder Gymnasium. A challenging matchup for both teams, the Tigers prevailed, taking home the championship trophy in their 60-57 win over the Marshals.

Coming out hot, the Marshals established a lead with early 3-pointers by seniors Chase Binkley and Hunter Wallace. Junior Zavion Carman put up back-to-back buckets to tie up the game 6-6, the beginning of a 13-0 run for the Tigers that left the Marshals in the dust. With a final shot by senior Wade Moore, the Tigers led 15-8 to finish the first quarter.

