MADISONVILLE — The Caldwell County baseball team shut out Madisonville-North Hopkins Tuesday afternoon in a 5-0 victory to claim the Seventh District championship at Elmer Kelley Stadium.
Deonte Walls threw the complete-game shutout for the Tigers, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out seven over 91 pitches.
Caldwell got the scoring started in the top of the third inning after Tate VanHooser hit a two-out triple. Walls followed with an RBI single for the 1-0 Tiger lead.
The Tigers (12-12) plated two more runs in the fifth following a single from Carter Whittington and walks to Logan Smiley and VanHooser. RBI singles from Walls and Jamus Carneyhan put Caldwell up 3-0.
Caldwell closed the scoring in the top of the seventh following a one-out double from Carneyhan. A single from Gabe Dyer brought Carneyhan home, and a two-out single from Whittington plated Dyer for the 5-0 lead.
Carneyhan (double, 2 singles, RBI) had a team-high three of the Tigers’ 12 hits. Other top offensive contributors included Walls (2 singles, 2 RBIs), Whittington (2 singles, RBI), Brady Holeman (2 singles), VanHooser (triple, 2 walks), Smiley (double, walk) and Dyer (single, RBI). Madisonville-North Hopkins’ two hits in the game were singles from Xzavier Martin and Landon Cline. Jonathon Cain got the pitching start for the Maroons (11-14), allowing five runs on 11 hits and three walks while striking out nine. Eric Farmer pitched the other two-thirds of an inning, giving up one hit and one walk while striking out one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.