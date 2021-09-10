It was a fight to the finish when the visiting Lady Tigers traveled to Mercy Health Field to battle against the McCracken County Lady Mustangs. The epic matchup between the two schools ended in a 2-2 tie on Thursday night.
“I thought they played well defensively,” McCracken head coach Michael Lane told The Sun. “I thought they played excellently. We played it on the defensive end a lot. We scored early in the first half on a little counter and then on a counter that turned into a penalty.”
The Lady Mustangs (5-3-2) set the tone for a fast-paced and intense match. At the 35-minute mark in the first half, sophomore Mya Kelly scored the first goal for McCracken County.
“I give our backline kudos for stopping Murray’s quick attacks,” Lane said. “Murray does a great job with those girls. And we’re starting to turn the corner, and starting next week, and our schedules are getting tough.”
Junior Peyton Wray scored Murray’s first goal of the night at the 24-minute mark, tying it 1-1. After Wray’s goal, neither team’s offense could slide in a slick goal to take the lead until returning from halftime.
“It’s about learning every day, and these girls are learning how to play with adversity due to COVID,” Lane said. “As I tell them, our roster keeps changing all the time. We haven’t had a full squad in three weeks. So it’s trying to get them to understand team dynamics and having to role at that point. Other than that, I think we’re playing pretty good.”
The night’s story was McCracken County junior Karsyn Allard, who recorded 14 saves as the goalkeeper. Allard’s leadership, instruction, and determination kept her team in it until the end.
Despite Allard’s outstanding performance at her post, Wray scored one more goal for the Lady Tigers (5-5-2) with less than four minutes left in the match to give them a 2-1 over the Mustangs.
As Lane mentioned, the Lady Mustangs took advantage of a penalty kick. The PK came at the right time, with senior Hillary Hollowell sailing the soccer ball into the net to tie it with less than two minutes left.
The Lady Mustangs will host Graves County next week at Mercy Health Field, while Murray will battle in the All “A” Classic over the weekend.
