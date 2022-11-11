While other match ups across the state feature first time contests between teams unfamiliar with one another, a contest in Mayfield will feature two teams who are anything but strangers. For week two of the KHSAA 2A State playoffs, the Mayfield Cardinals will host the Murray Tigers.
Mayfield will look to keep their perfect season alive and advance to 12-0, while Murray (6-5) will look to get back to their winning ways over the Cardinals and get revenge on their most recent meeting. That meeting resulted in a 41-10 final score in favor of the Cardinals, but in recent years the tables have flipped, with the Tigers winning contests in 2020 (28-21 in triple overtime) and 2021 (25-21).
“The atmosphere is going to be great,” Mayfield head coach Joe Morris said. “We have played Murray several times over the years, they know us, we know them and we know it’s going to be a tough, physical football game.”
The Cardinals are just one of eight teams across the state that still hold perfect records and they have no intention of messing that up now.
Behind that perfect record is an arsenal of offensive and defensive talent that gets the job done. Zane Cartwright leads the offense at quarterback with 1,456 passing yards and 18 touchdown pass completions. His main target has been Isaac Stevenson who has 26 receptions for 603 total receiving yards and six touchdowns. Brajone Dabney follows with 466 yards, Ben Hite has 318 yards and Gavin Jackson rounds out the triple-digit receiving yarders with 213.
On the rushing side of the Cardinals game, Jutarious (JuJu) Starks leads the way with 732 yards on his feet for 12 touchdowns. He has been sidelined a few times throughout the season with an ankle injury, but Morris says he will be suited up ready to play on Friday.
Overall, Mayfield has racked up 1,988 total rushing yards while allowing their opponents just 810 rushing yards. In the air, the Cardinals have 1,572 passing yards and allow their competition just 794.
“They (Murray) have a good football team, they run the ball very well, they run an offense that people don’t see around here anymore,” Morris said. “We did a good job when we played them earlier but we know they are going to be tough.”
Murray might seem like the underdog, the Tigers know what to expect and have pulled out wins in the past. They are most recently coming off a 27-21 week one playoff win that ultimately came down to a last minute defensive stop.
“Spirits are up and our kids are feeling good coming off that win last week,” Murray head coach Darren Bowling said. “This is what it’s all about, getting to the playoffs, making a run and forgetting about the past games. At this point you’ve got to take it one game at a time, so we are now focused on this game in front of us.”
It’s no secret that the Murray offense prides themselves on their run game and has for many years and this year is no different. They have totaled 3,223 rushing yards on the season with 956 coming from Xavier Biggers. He is averaging 95.6 yards per game and has averaged a TD per game for 10 total on the season.
A total of five Tigers hold triple digit rushing yards, Gage Sokolowski has 699, Collin Wilson had 570, Kainoa Olive has 478 and Jayden Curtis has 325. Wilson leads the team in scores with 13 end zone appearances.
Coach Bowling and the Tigers are hopeful that with the talent they have and a healthy roster, they have what it takes to get the job done on Friday. In the last meeting between the two teams Murray had a few starters down and out but with a healthy roster, both coaches know that the game can change drastically.
“Having everybody healthy is an added plus,” Bowling said. “Football is a game that is mentality driven and when you know you are going into a situation with a few starters out it can deflate your momentum, but we definitely feel a lot better knowing we have everybody back.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium with what is bound to be a pack house filled with Mayfield, Murray and general football fans alike. The winner of that match up will take on the winner between McLean County and Owensboro Catholic for week three of playoff competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.