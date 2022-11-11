Teams

The last time Mayfield and Murray met under the lights earlier this season, the Cardinals walked away with a 42-10 victory.

 BY JOSEPH “PEE WEE” PETTY/For The Sun

While other match ups across the state feature first time contests between teams unfamiliar with one another, a contest in Mayfield will feature two teams who are anything but strangers. For week two of the KHSAA 2A State playoffs, the Mayfield Cardinals will host the Murray Tigers.

Mayfield will look to keep their perfect season alive and advance to 12-0, while Murray (6-5) will look to get back to their winning ways over the Cardinals and get revenge on their most recent meeting. That meeting resulted in a 41-10 final score in favor of the Cardinals, but in recent years the tables have flipped, with the Tigers winning contests in 2020 (28-21 in triple overtime) and 2021 (25-21).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In