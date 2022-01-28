RICHMOND — Bright and early on the opposite side of Kentucky, the Murray Tigers took to the court in the All “A” State Tournament to play Danville Christian in the first round of the tournament.
The tournament is being held at Paul S. McBrayer Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.
The Tigers beat the Warriors 54-45 in the first round to advance and play Pikeville on Friday.
Murray started out strong on a 5-0 run but Danville wasted no time tying the game at 7-7 at the five minute mark. The rest of the first quarter would go neck and neck with a few more tied score moments but the Tigers would end the period on another 5-0 run to go up 16-11.
The local first region team continued to ride that 5-0 momentum, turning it into a 15-0 run before the Warriors would add points to the board. Senior Trey Boggess would personally control the last five points to complete that run. He would end the morning with a game high 15 points, including a perfect 7-7 performance from the charity stripe.
Murray outscored their opponent 15-9 in the second quarter to hold a 31-20 lead going into the locker room but not before a big momentum shift when Murray fouled Noah Imfeld in a three point attempt to send him to the line. He made all three free throws, starting the momentum of cutting the deficit down in the third quarter.
Danville slowly started to chip away at the Murray lead but the Tigers kept their rhythm maintaining a solid scoring performance to not let the Warrior get to close.
At the 1:27 mark Danville would cut the deficit down to just nine points thanks to a pair of free throws by Xavier Oduor. A deep ball from Caleb Gill would bump that deficit back to 12 but Oduor would answer right back with a deep ball of his own to end the third quarter. He led the Warriors in scoring with a final performance of 12 points.
The Tigers started the final quarter of play on another run of eight to build to their largest lead of 17. Both teams would end the game scoring 10 points each but the lead that Murray had built up throughout the game wouldn’t be enough for the Warriors to win.
Along with the 15 points from Boggess, Kobe Watson added 12, all coming from behind the three point line, Gill came up with 11 points and Grant Whitaker rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points of his own.
The 54-45 win advances them in the All “A” State Tournament where they will play Pikeville (16-1) on Friday morning, at 5 p.m. Eastern time.
Murray 16 31 44 54
Danville Christian 11 20 35 45
