Baseball:
Fort Walton Beach Bash:
Graves County 5, Holly Cross (Louisville) 4
Fern Creek 12, Graves County 4
Carlisle County 17, McLean County 11
Cal Ripken Experience (Myrtle Beach):
FairFax, VA 13, Murray 2
Panama City Beach Bash:
Mayfield 5, Danville 0
--
Hickman County 18, South Fulton, TN 1
St. Mary 11, Goreville, IL 4
Softball:
Hickman County 11, Whitley County 1
Hickman County 3, Bath County 2
