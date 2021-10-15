Marshall @ Community Christian: Marshals sweep 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-19).
The Marshals will play Murray to start the Fourth District tournament play on Monday, Oct. 18. Community Christian will play one more regular season game against Hickman County on Oct. 15.
Fulton County @ Mayfield: Mayfield sweep 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-9).
Fulton County concludes their season 7-16 with the loss to Mayfield while the Lady Cardinals finished their season 13-14.
Graves County @ Ballard Memorial: Ballard sweep 3-0 (25-19, 25-11, 25-16)
The Lady Bombers finish the regular season in the top spot of the First Region leader board with a record of 27-5.
They also claim the Third District regular season title, going 4-0 in district play. Graves County has two more games to play, both against Caldwell County in a double-header on Oct. 16 on the road to finish off their season.
West Frankfort @ Massac County: Massac wins 2-0 (25-17, 25-11)
