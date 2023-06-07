MARION, IL — The Thrillville Thrillbillies will “Paint the Park Purple” on Wednesday, June 7, as they take on the O’Fallon Hoots. The public is encouraged to wear purple to the ballpark to show support for the millions of people and familiar affected by cancer every day.
In addition to special, on-field activities, a 50/50 drawing is planned, with proceeds supporting Fighting Cancer Today of Marion. Fighting Cancer Today provides direct, personalized emotional and financial education and support to underserved cancer patients and caregivers while battling cancer, from the initial diagnosis to recovery support.
