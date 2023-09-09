After playing just one game for the Calloway County Lakers last season due to injury, now senior Price Aycock is back to full health and leading the Lakers to victories. The most recent being a 33-7 win over the visiting Marshall County Marshals on Friday behind three interceptions from the star wide receiver/defensive back, one for a 50-yard pick-6.
“I’m feeling great,” Aycock said. “I mean, it was a long season last year stuck on the sideline so I feel like I have a lot to prove this year.”
It was the Lakers game from start to finish in their second win of the season, double what they accomplished in their 2022 campaign.
“This one felt really good,” Calloway County head coach Chris Champion said. “Our kids were confident from the beginning, they wanted the ball kicking off and had confidence in what we were doing all night long.”
Coming off of a 47-14 win over Fulton County a week ago, the Lakers road that winning momentum all the way through the four quarters of play, having broken their 14-game losing skid.
“There’s nothing different about last year,” Champion said. “We have the same group of kids this year, they took last season personal, they really worked their butts off in the off-season and they are starting to see the benefit of that hard work and I’m really proud of them.”
The Lakers got right to work, scoring on their opening drive, but not without a slight hiccup. A fumble in the end zone left things uncertain for both teams until it was signaled that Aycock had recovered the ball for the touchdown with 9:43 on the clock. A block PAT left the score 6-0.
To go along with the Aycock’s three interceptions, Logan Smith snagged the first one of the game in the Marshals first drive of the night, giving the Lakers the ball on their own 30 yard line.
Marshall wouldn’t take that lightly however, as they forced Calloway to punt on fourth and seven, having gained only a couple of yards. This led to a first quarter score of 6-0, but not for long.
The Lakers scored on just the first play of the second quarter when Aycock ran it a 35-yarder and converted the two-point conversion for the 14-0 score with 11:48 on the clock.
“Price is a next level kid, he loves football and has a great skill set,” Champion said. “He understands the game and we really missed him last year, but he’s living it up right now and I’m just really proud of him.”
Marshall County answer back almost immediately when Aiden Dunigan 64 yards on the ground for the first score of the night for the Marshals at just the 11:31 mark.
From there it was all Calloway as the interceptions kept coming. The Lakers would make it 21-7 courtesy of a 23-yard TD reception from Jessie Esparza with 4:59 to play in the half.
The remainder of the half would be plagued with penalties for both teams, halting the score at 21-7 as the flags killed all momentum.
Most of the third quarter would show the same 21-7 score, that is until 15 second remaining on the clock and the Lakers kicked on their hurry-up offense. With time for just two plays, quarterback Wyatt Robbins connected on a deep ball to Austin Weatherford to get in the red zone, and the sophomore QB would finish it off with a keeper and the 27-7 score heading into the final quarter of play.
The final scoring play came courtesy of the Aycock pick-6 to put the nail in the coffin at 33-7.
Calloway County (2-2) will stay home next week as they host Warren East (2-2) for their first district matchup of the season, while Marshall County (1-3) will host their first home game of the season, hosting Madisonville-North Hopkins (3-1) for their first district matchup as well.
