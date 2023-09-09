After playing just one game for the Calloway County Lakers last season due to injury, now senior Price Aycock is back to full health and leading the Lakers to victories. The most recent being a 33-7 win over the visiting Marshall County Marshals on Friday behind three interceptions from the star wide receiver/defensive back, one for a 50-yard pick-6.

“I’m feeling great,” Aycock said. “I mean, it was a long season last year stuck on the sideline so I feel like I have a lot to prove this year.”

