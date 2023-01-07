Three Paducah Tilghman High School seniors committed to play sports at the college level in signing ceremonies held at PTHS on January 6.

PTHS senior Layton Davis signed a letter of intent to play football for Campbellsville University. Davis, a defensive lineman, played varsity football for Caldwell County before coming to Paducah Tilghman for his senior season. Davis was named to the Freshman All-State Football team as a nose guard for Caldwell County. He was named all WKEC last year for offensive line, and all WKEC this year for defensive line. He was named to the 2022 All Purchase team as a defensive lineman.

