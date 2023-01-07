Three Paducah Tilghman High School seniors committed to play sports at the college level in signing ceremonies held at PTHS on January 6.
PTHS senior Layton Davis signed a letter of intent to play football for Campbellsville University. Davis, a defensive lineman, played varsity football for Caldwell County before coming to Paducah Tilghman for his senior season. Davis was named to the Freshman All-State Football team as a nose guard for Caldwell County. He was named all WKEC last year for offensive line, and all WKEC this year for defensive line. He was named to the 2022 All Purchase team as a defensive lineman.
“Layton terrorized me for so many years before I came to Paducah when he was at Caldwell County,” said PTHS Head Coach Sean Thompson. “To finally have the opportunity for him to work with me instead of against me for a year- it’s sad that it’s ended already, but I appreciate the work he put in, his leadership, and how he helped teach our guys to prepare.”
PTHS senior Anistyn Thomas signed a letter of intent to play softball for Georgetown College. Thomas played left field, center field and right field. She played two years for St. Mary before transferring to PTHS for her junior season. She was named to the all-district softball team in 2019 and 2021 and has been named to the academic all-state team each year she has played softball.
“Anistyn’s long, she’s got a live arm. She’s a great kid, a good worker,” said PTHS head coach Mikey Myers. “I think that she will excel at Georgetown because whatever atmosphere she’s in she plays well. I’m excited to see what happens with her.”
PTHS senior Trinity Parrish signed a letter of intent to play softball for Olney (IL) Central College. Parrish played catcher for the Tornado for the past two seasons. She was on the state championship softball team at McCracken County as a freshman.
“Trinity is hard working and dedicated to the game,” said PTHS Assistant Softball Coach Zane Smithson. “She’s a good hitter and good on the base paths. We wish her the best as she continues playing at Olney Central.”
