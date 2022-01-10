Just three Kentucky teams competed in the Mustang Madness tournament held at McCracken County Jan. 6-9. Bad weather and travel issues pulled some teams out of the tournament but Lyon County, McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman all represented the Commonwealth well with a two of the three teams coming out with wins.
The Class “A” Lyon County Lyons upset Arizona’s Bella Vista Prep Bears 83-71 Saturday afternoon at McCracken County’s “Mustang Madness” event. It was a nip-and-tuck battle throughout the first half of play. Bella Vista threw the first punch with a narrow 17-16 lead at the end of the first quarter. Lyon County countered with high-scoring guard Travis Perry taking control of the contest in the second quarter. Perry, currently a top ten scorer in the state, poured in 15 of his game-high 37 points to overtake the Bears and give the Lyons a 39-36 lead at the halfway mark.
Lyon County’s high-powered offense clicked on all cylinders in the third frame with the Lyons outscoring the Bears 32-17 to take a commanding 71-53 lead into the final stanza. The Lyons extended their lead to twenty points early in the fourth period and coasted to the game’s final outcome. Perry was by no means a one man show for the feisty Lyons. He got plenty of help from his teammates in what was one of Lyon County’s better overall performances of the season. Senior post-man Jackson Shoulders had another big double-double game for the Lyons with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Sophomore guards Brady Shoulders and Jack Reddick contributed 14 and 13 points respectively to give the Lyons four players in double figures.
Perry’s scoring exploits have been well documented since he came on the high school scene as a 7th grade varsity starter and his consistency at such a young age has been nothing short of remarkable. As a result of Perry’s superb 37-point afternoon, the sophomore guard surpassed the 2,500 point milestone for his young career.
Lyon County 16 39 71 83
Bella Vista Prep 17 36 53 71
Basketball fans escaped the downpour of rain and gathered in the dry bleachers of Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Hills Arena on Saturday night to watch the McCracken County Mustangs take on Callaway, Mississippi. A dominant 25-point lead in the first quarter propelled the Mustangs to a 78-48 victory.
McCracken County had the hot hand in the first quarter. They knocked down 26 points in the first quarter, including 15 points from behind the arc. On top of an impressive offensive start, the Mustangs held their opponents to just a single free throw. The first point was made at the 3:24 mark when Elijah Rudolph sank one of his two free throws.
Ian Hart was named Powerade Player of the Game as he led the home team with a 19-point performance, starting out with 10 points in the first quarter. Four other Mustangs put up double-digits, including Brant Brower, Jack McCune, Max Blackwell and Carson Purvis, each scoring 12 points.
The second quarter was where the Chargers found their mojo, specifically Keivon Hunt. Out of the 19 points that Callaway scored, Hunt had 16 of them, 12 of which were from beyond the arc. He wasn't close to being over though, he led all scorers with a powerful 30-point performance when the night was done.
The rest of the way was some good old fashion Mustang basketball. Solid defense combined with plenty of opportunities to score led to a 30-point win on their home court.
McCracken County 26 42 62 78
Callaway Mississippi 1 20 38 48
Paducah Tilghman was the last of the three Kentucky teams to play in Mustang Madness. They took on Bella Vista Prep on Sunday, in the second to last game of the weekend. The Blue Tornado fought the entire way but ultimately fell short by a single point due to a foul at the buzzer, sending the Bears to the line and losing 56-55.
With a roster full of players who rise north of 6 feet 6 inches tall it would be easy for the majority of teams in western Kentucky to shy away and not drive to the basket. Not the Blue Tornado though. After a slow 14-8 first quarter, the Kentucky natives found their momentum and put on a real show for the remaining 24 minutes of play.
Mian Shaw led all scorers with 25 points including some big shots and free throws in the final minutes of play. With 5.8 seconds remaining in the game Shaw stepped up to the charity stripe after a colossal travel and technical foul called on Belle Vista. The Blue Tornado would go up 54-53 and take possession. Another foul would bump Tilghman up 55-53 with 3.6 seconds left before a victory.
Unfortunately on the Bella Vista drive down the floor, a foul was called on the Blue Tornado at the buzzer with Bella Vista in shooting motion behind the three point line. All three shots found the bottom of the net and that would be game.
Bella Vista Prep 14 29 45 56
Paducah Tilghman 8 26 37 55
