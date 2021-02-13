MAYFIELD — Boys basketball in the First Region is wide open this year.
Teams from all across western Kentucky entered the 2021 season with hopes of rattling off three straight regional tournament wins at Murray State’s CFSB Center en route to a date to the KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in March.
For Graves County, that dream has come into focus a bit more clearly with the arrival of two transfer guards from Illinois.
Senior guards Drew Thompson and Markus Isaiah were deemed eligible by the KHSAA on Jan. 21 and have wasted no time making their presence known in the First Region.
Since their first game at Lyon County on Jan. 22, Thompson and Isaiah have eclipsed any and all expectations, scorching opposing defenses night-in and night-out while setting the standard for the Eagle defense.
Through eight games, Thompson is averaging 18.5 points per game, including a 30-point performance against Carlisle County on Tuesday night.
Isaiah has shown flashes of defensive excellence while contributing 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
Dating back to their 57-53 loss to McCracken County on Jan. 26, the Eagles have strung together a five-game winning streak in which they’ve defeated their opponents by a whopping 23-point margin.
Before their time at Graves County, Thompson and Isaiah grew up in Vandalia, Illinois, and played all of their middle school ball together before splitting for two separate high schools in Effingham and Centralia their freshman years.
Although they may be familiar with each others’ games, Thompson admitted he and Isaiah are actively working to establish strong relationships with all of their new teammates.
“Me and Markus know each other’s game like the back of our hands,” Thompson said. “With the guys here, it’s getting better every day. Not even just on the court but off, we’re always together. If we’re not here at practice, we’re hanging out somewhere, grabbing some food or just chilling and talking about life. I feel like that builds better chemistry on the court as well.”
While there are many similarities to high school basketball in Kentucky and Illinois, the game tends to differ when it comes to game speed and coverage in the Bluegrass.
Despite these differences, Thompson and Isaiah agree that their transition has been mostly smooth thus far.
“It’s been great really,” Thompson said. “Coming here and playing with these guys, they’re so open armed. They trust in us so that’s made the transition pretty easy. I feel like I fit well into this team and with this coaching staff. With me trying to be a leader, I couldn’t ask for anything better, it’s a brotherhood.”
Isaiah added to this sentiment, agreeing the Eagles have become one big happy family in no time.
“It’s been a really good transition, I just love playing here,” Isaiah said. Everyone has come together to be a team and we feel like one of them. It was difficult at first but we’ve really grown together as a family. It’s getting easier as we get to know everyone better and learning how everyone plays.”
One advantage both Thompson and Isaiah sport as Graves County Eagles is their senior leadership.
Each player has made their own playoff runs in the past and know what it takes to be successful come tournament time.
Despite being one of the new guys, Thompson said he knows what he’s got to bring to the table if he and the Eagles are going to cut down the nets in Murray come March.
“My leadership,” Thompson said. “Over the years, playing the game I’ve always been at the point guard position and I feel like I can really take my talent to the next level by leading, and these guys here all listen. I consume their word and they consume mine so that’s one really good thing. Also my hard work, for the younger guys here that are wanting to be on varsity, seeing me put in the work and getting to guide them every day in practice will help make this program better.”
The impact of Graves’ newest players has not been lost on the core of the team, as senior forward John Ben Brown has continuously sung his praises for the combo guards.
“(Markus and Drew) have had a strong, positive influence on our team,” Brown said. “Not only with their scoring ability and defense but it gives us more bodies on the bench which gives us more breaks. They both have really strong offensive and defensive fundamentals. Having them on the team has been a great addition, and I feel like people are going to be scared to play us.”
Looking ahead to Graves’ last month of regular-season games, challenges will continue to rise as bouts with Mayfield, Paducah Tilghman and Marshall County still loom in the distance.
The trip to the First Region tournament is one that will undoubtedly test these newcomers, but each player agreed there is still work to be done going forward.
“We have to be consistent every day,” Thompson said. “It’s going to take hard work, consistency and leadership every day. It’s not going to come to us, it’s going to be hard to get there but I have confidence in our team to make that happen. We have to keep building from the day we got here. It’s going to be fun.”
Isaiah agreed.
“We have to come in here and work our hardest every day, that’s what it’s all about,” he said.
