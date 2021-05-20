DRAFFENVILLE — The Marshall County High School Athletic Department last Friday celebrated Chase Thompson’s signing to continue his track and field career at Manchester University, which is located in North Manchester, Indiana.
“Chase is our second guy to commit this season, and I know he will take full advantage of the opportunity and will undoubtedly continue his success at the next level,” Marshall County boys track and field head coach Andrew Johnston said. “Chase came to us as a two-sport freshman and has embodied what it means to be a student-athlete.”
Thompson will compete for head coach Brian Cashdollar at Manchester University, and Johnston said he expects a bright future.
“He is focused, determined, respectful, highly motivated and a genuine person,” Johnston said. “There are always days out here where we have to trust the guys up on the hill to be self-motivated and put in the work — especially this season given our current climate. However, I have never had to worry about Chase. He is a tireless worker and dedicated to the sports. Manchester will be better for adding him to their roster.”
During the 2021 season, per KYMileSplit, Thompson recorded four personal records in shot put, javelin and discus. He has thrown for the Marshall County track and field program for four years.
Along with his track attributes, Thompson spent four years on the varsity football team.
He credits Johnston, coach Michelle Metcalf and coach Steve Etheridge as well as his former teammates Caleb Hassa, Joey Colley, Chase Chambers, Teddy Wynn and Noah McClure for his development and athletic success. Most of all, he thanks his parents, Heather and Orval Thompson, for their support from the very beginning.
“Chase’s contributions to the program have been outstanding while at Marshall County High, but he is not finished yet,” Johnston said. “We expect huge things from him during this championship portion of the season. If the off-season work is any indication, we know he will have a tremendous year.”
Manchester University is a member of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference and a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division III.
“We are so beyond proud of what Chase has done and will do,” Johnston said. “Our goal here at Marshall County Track is to ‘leave your mark’ and there isn’t any doubt of the impact Chase has had on this team.”
