MAYFIELD — The long-awaited “Battle of the Birds” finally took place on Friday night as Graves County bested Mayfield, 70-59.
Eagles senior guard Drew Thompson put on yet another offensive clinic on Saturday night, following up Tuesday’s 30-point performance with 29 against the Cardinals.
Junior guard Mason Grant followed Thompson with 20 points and senior forward John Ben Brown added eight.
“It was a complete team effort tonight,” Graves County head coach Josh Frick said. “Our guys are just battling every possession. We’ve got guys playing really hard and sticking their nose in there and doing a lot of good things for us. I still think there’s a lot of room to grow, and that’s what I love about our basketball team. We’re playing really well but we’ve still got a lot of things we can clean up on both ends of the floor.”
The Eagles came out hot and never looked back, using their stout defensive play to force a multitude of Mayfield turnovers in the first quarter.
Graves jumped out to a 22-10 lead after one quarter of play but the Cardinals would storm back, using a pair of treys from senior guard Colby Kennemore to enter the halftime break down 37-26.
Kennemore, along with junior forward Sam Stone, led the Cardinals with 14 points each.
In the second half, Graves kept its foot on the gas as Thomspon scored eight of his 29 in the third quarter to extend the Eagles’ lead to 54-40.
The Cardinals refused to fold late, playing to the final buzzer despite their last attempt of a comeback falling short.
Following the loss, Mayfield head coach Payton Croft said he hopes this game can be a teaching point for his team.
“I thought our kids fought tonight all the way to the end,” Croft said.
“When you look out there and see a team that hasn’t played in so long, and see a kid like Colby Kennemore cramping, I think it kind of tells you where our kids’ legs are after not playing for two weeks. I think this is a great game for us to be able to learn and grow from.
“We have to be able to see our mistakes on film and realize that this is a three-game series. There’s plenty of ball left to be played.”
Mayfield 10 16 14 19 59
Graves 22 15 17 16 70
Mayfield: Kennemore 14, Stone 14, Brooks 8, Fulton 7, Dabney 5, Watkins 5, Gammons 2, Morris 2, Richards 2.
Field goals: 22-48. 3-pointers: 5-11 (Kennemore 3, Fulton, Watkins). Free throws: 10-18. Fouls: 15. Record:
Graves: Thompson 29, Grant 20, Brown 8, Isaiah 4, Oliver 4, Pigg 3, Flint 2.
Field goals: 22-41. 3-pointers: 5-15 (Grant 2, Thompson 2, Pigg) Free throws: 21-23. Fouls: 17. Record: 9-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.