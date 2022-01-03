Two of the top guards in First Region play faced off at Taylor Gymnasium on Monday night.
In come-from-behind fashion, the Graves County Eagles bested the Murray Tigers, 64-63, in overtime.
Eagles senior guard Drew Thompson picked up where he left off down in the Sunshine State, pouring in a game-high 29 points while Tigers junior guard Grant Whitaker finished with an impressive 24 points, five rebounds and five assists.
“We really challenged the guys at halftime,” Graves County head coach Josh Frick said. “It’s easy to get in the mindset of “just outscore them” when you’re behind. We talked about getting stops and getting a bucket, and getting another stop, and another bucket, and we did that in the third quarter. Our guys really locked in.”
Murray jumped out to an 18-10 advantage after one quarter of play as Whitaker was in the zone, scoring seven points and dishing a pair of assists.
In the second frame, the Tigers continued to outplay the Eagles as Whitaker added a pair of treys and four free throws and sophomore forward Lincoln English got going down low with four points.
Out of the break, a completely different Graves County team emerged.
Thompson scored five, senior forward Aydan Flint added four and senior guard Mason Grant had four to help break the Eagles out of their scoring slump.
This balanced scoring effort paired with a lockdown defensive presence helped the Eagles outscore Murray 16-5 in the third, sending the game to the final frame knotted at 41 each.
In the fourth, Thompson and Grant combined for the Eagles’ 14 points as they looked to put the Tigers away.
Despite multiple chances to do so late, the Eagles couldn’t tame the Tigers just yet.
Down three with 20 seconds to play, Murray senior forward Trey Boggess drilled the game-tying three point basket to send the game to overtime tied 55-all.
The Eagles controlled the tip in OT and immediately went to work as Grant connected on a shot from beyond the arc and matched that with an old-fashioned three-point play on Graves’ second trip down the floor, giving the Eagles a commanding 61-55 advantage one minute into the period.
Despite the early lead for Graves, Whitaker, Boggess and the Tigers quickly began to chip away.
A pair of free throws from Boggess, a 1-2 effort from the charity stripe and a missed and-one try from Murray big man Zavion Carman left the Tigers trailing 63-62 with 14 seconds to play.
Following a 1-2 trip to the line by Flint, Murray controlled possession, trailing 64-62 with 10 seconds to play.
On the ensuing possession, Whitaker drove to the basket and drew the foul, but would come up short, hitting just 1-2.
On the missed free throw, Murray was awarded the team rebound with just 0.4 to play, trailing 64-63.
Out of the timeout, the Tigers attempted a last second tip-in but would come up empty as the Eagles held on for the dramatic 64-63 victory.
Graves 10 15 16 14 9 64
Murray 18 18 5 14 8 63
Graves: Thompson 29, Grant 15, Isaiah 10, Flint 7, Keith 2, Waller 1.
Field goals: 21-48. 3-pointers: 7-22 (Thompson (3), Isaiah (2) and Grant (2)). Rebs: 23. Ast: 8. TO: 9. Stls: 6. Free throws: 15-20. Fouls: 20. Record: 7-4.
Murray: Whitaker 24, Boggess 12, English 12, Carman 9, May 5, Wilson 1.
Field goals: 21-50. 3-pointers: 6-14 (Whitaker (3), Boggess (2) and May). Rebs: 34. Ast: 10. TO: 11. Stls: 4. Free throws: 15-26. Fouls: 19. Record: 10-2.
