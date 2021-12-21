Graves County has shaky night from free throw line
If there’s one thing every basketball coach can agree on, it’s this: free throws win basketball games.
In a down-to-the-wire finish in the first installment of the Madisonville-North Hopkins Holiday Classic, the Graves County Eagles came up just short, 78-75, to Hopkins County Central following a dismal effort from the charity stripe.
“You’re not going to beat anybody going 9-24 from the free throw line,” Graves County head coach Josh Frick said. “That was disappointing, but I thought we did a lot of good things out there. I think this all comes back to not being in the gym.
“We’ve got guys that rely on repetition and they’ve touched a basketball twice in 10 days, so that’s tough. Our guys battled, and you have to give (Hopkins County) credit.”
The Eagles jumped out to a quick 9-2 lead over the Storm, using a pair of treys from senior guard Drew Thompson and sophomore guard Lukas Pigg.
Graves would quickly cool off though, as turnovers piled up for each team.
A pair of 3s for Hopkins County junior guard Trevor Weldon helped narrow the Eagles’ lead at the end of the quarter to a 16-11 advantage.
In the second quarter, Hopkins County got hot from deep, knocking down 4-of-5 3-point baskets, helping them take a 29-25 lead into the second half.
While the second quarter didn’t exactly go the Eagles’ way, the start of the second half was a definitive turning point.
Hopkins County senior guard Marcus Eaves is a 29 ppg, and he showed the Graves County faithful why in the third quarter.
Eaves scored 11 of his 32 points in the third before adding another 15 in the fourth to fuel a can’t-miss run for the storm.
The Eagles relentlessly fought back each time Eaves and Weldon connected, but a 12-point fourth-quarter performance from Thompson wasn’t enough to weather the Storm.
Hopkins County was perfect from the field in the final frame, including four 3-point baskets.
Graves County senior guard Mason Grant added 19 points and senior forward Aydan Flint finished with 12 in the Eagles’ loss.
HCC 11 18 18 31 78
Graves 16 9 18 32 75
HCC: Eaves 32, Weldon 18, Morris 9, Hooke 8, Sheen 6, Jones 3, Belt 2.
Field goals: 27-52. 3-pointers: 13-23 (Eaves (4), Weldon (3), Hooke (2), Skeen (2) and Morris). Free throws: 11-19. Fouls: 17. Record: 3-2.
Graves: Thompson 25, Grant 19, Flint 12, Isaiah 8, Pigg 7, Keith 2, Veucasovic
Field goals: 30-55. 3-pointers: 6-22 (Thompson (4), Flint and Pigg). Free throws: 9-24. Fouls: 17. Record: 3-2.
