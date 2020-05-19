BURNA — Thomas “Tom” C. Paris, 90, of Burna, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Salem Springlake Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Tom was the former general manager of Rockwell International (Now Boeing) Corporation. He assisted in building both the B-1 Bomber, as well as the Stealth Bomber. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by his daughter, Sandy (Jeff) Sisco of Burna; one son, Gary (Sue) Paris of Salem; six grandchildren, Kasey, Dylan, Jesse, Denise, Dalton, and Wyatt; and several great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Paris; one sister, Phyllis Travis; two grandchildren, Jamie Sisco and Cody Paris; and his parents, Otis and Ella Travis Paris.

Per Mr. Paris’s request, there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Boyd funeral Directors and Cremation Services.

You may light a candle, or leave a condolence online at boydfuneraldiretcors.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In