BURNA — Thomas “Tom” C. Paris, 90, of Burna, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Salem Springlake Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Tom was the former general manager of Rockwell International (Now Boeing) Corporation. He assisted in building both the B-1 Bomber, as well as the Stealth Bomber. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandy (Jeff) Sisco of Burna; one son, Gary (Sue) Paris of Salem; six grandchildren, Kasey, Dylan, Jesse, Denise, Dalton, and Wyatt; and several great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Paris; one sister, Phyllis Travis; two grandchildren, Jamie Sisco and Cody Paris; and his parents, Otis and Ella Travis Paris.
Per Mr. Paris’s request, there will be no services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Boyd funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
You may light a candle, or leave a condolence online at boydfuneraldiretcors.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.