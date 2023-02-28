Rod Thomas

Murray State senior Rod Thomas earned the starting nod on Sunday and sank the opening shot from downtown in the Racers 77-76 OT win over Valparaiso.

 PHOTO BY WILLARD JONES | Jones Photography

On Sunday afternoon, the Murray State Racers hosted the Valparaiso Beacons for their final contest of the regular season, getting the win in overtime, 77-76. During pregame, DJ Burns and Rod Thomas were honored as part of senior day. Rob Perry was also presented with a ball by head coach Steve Prohm for his 1,500th career point on Feb. 15.

Paducah Tilghman native and former Blue Tornado star, Rod Thomas made his first collegiate start and made the most of it. He opened the game with a made three-point shot to get the Racers going.

