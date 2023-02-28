On Sunday afternoon, the Murray State Racers hosted the Valparaiso Beacons for their final contest of the regular season, getting the win in overtime, 77-76. During pregame, DJ Burns and Rod Thomas were honored as part of senior day. Rob Perry was also presented with a ball by head coach Steve Prohm for his 1,500th career point on Feb. 15.
Paducah Tilghman native and former Blue Tornado star, Rod Thomas made his first collegiate start and made the most of it. He opened the game with a made three-point shot to get the Racers going.
“I’m just glad my teammates found me,” Thomas said. “Coach drew up a nice play to put me in a great position to make the shot. When I took the shot, I almost knew it was going in.”
After that three-point shot, Valparaiso responded with a 9-0 run.
“For Rod to make that shot, man what a blessing that was for everybody that’s been a part of his journey,” Prohm said. “I love senior day, I love the emotion, I love the passion. I always say there’s two things I love as a coach; senior day and Hoopalooza.”
The Racers went down 25-13 early in the first half. They slowly worked their way back into the game and eventually took the lead 33-32 with 2:34 to play in the half. Neither team would score again in the half as each team went to their locker rooms with the Racers leading 33-32.
The second half would begin with each team going back and forth and scoring as the game saw multiple ties to begin the second half of play.
MSU pulled away with a five-point lead after a pair of fast break dunks, but the Beacons fought back and went up by three. The Beacons continued to hold their lead as the Racers struggled to make shots.
The Racers cut the lead to one-point with less than a minute to play. The Beacons answered with a layup to go back up by three. Then, JaCobi Wood made a three with 5.9 seconds left to play to tie the game. That would send the game to overtime tied 65-65.
The Racers got off to a strong start in overtime but then the Beacons worked their way back into the game and tied the score at 76-76 with less than five seconds to play. Brian Moore drove for the Racers and was fouled with 0.5 seconds left. Moore stepped to the free throw line and made the first and intentionally missed the second to allow the clock to run out. This let the Racers hold on for the 77-76 win.
Burns and Thomas were also honored post game with video tributes.
“It’s senior night,” Burns said. “What other way would you like to go out? In a thriller, in your home, with people that you love.”
Up next for the Racers will be the MVC tournament in Saint Louis, MO where they will have a rematch with the Beacons on Thursday with tip-off schedule for 6 p.m.
VAL: B. Krikke 24, K. King 18, N. Edwards 16, I. Bayu 9, M. Nelson 6, D. DeVeiro 3.
MUR: D. Burns 21, Q. Anderson 15, J. Wood 13, B. Moore 11, J. Smith 6, R. Perry 4, K. While 4, R. Thomas 3.
