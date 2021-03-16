HICKMAN — Defense and the free throw line were the deciding factors for the Carlisle County Lady Comets to win the First District title over the Hickman County Lady Falcons, 48-38, on Monday night.
“I am super excited,” Carlisle freshman Kierra Whitaker said. “I had to do this for my cousin in her last year.”
The free-throw line played a big part in the first half to allow the Lady Comets to have a 22-18 lead, as senior Alexis Hall went 5-of-6 from the line in the first quarter.
“We shoot a lot of free throws in practice,” Carlisle head coach Ember Wright said. “Luckily we hit them early tonight or we would have not been in the game.”
Hall had seven of Carlisle County’s 12 points in the opening frame, as the Lady Comets held a two-point lead eight minutes in.
Hickman County fell behind by five multiple times in the second quarter.
But Lady Falcons continued to battle back, as they were able to get 3-point shots to fall but could not get a driving lane to the basket. At the half the Lady Comets led, 22-18.
Hickman County made a push in the fourth quarter but just could not get past the 10-point hump in the final minutes of the game.
Hall finished with a team-high 14 points for Carlisle (14-7), which had lost its two regular-season meetings to the Lady Falcons.
Justice Midyett and Kadey Wilkey had 14 points each for Hickman County (16-5).
CARLISLE COUNTY 48, HICKMAN 48
Carlisle County 12 10 10 16 — 48
Hickman County 10 8 8 12 — 38
Carlisle County Leading Scorers: A. Hall- 14, McGee- 8, T. Tyler- 8, K. Whitaker- 7.
Hickman County Leading Scorers: K. Wilkey- 14, J. Midyett- 14, A. Bartolo- 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.