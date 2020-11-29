Already, 19 Ohio Valley Conference men’s basketball games have transpired since the start of what everyone knew would be a tumultuous, tenuous 2020-21 college hoops season.
Not a one of them have included the Murray State Racers, who’ve instead seen a trio of home games against Brescia and Kentucky Wesleyan wiped clean from the scheduling slate due to COVID-19 protocols.
Now, MSU finds itself with an on-the-fly season-opener against the Greenville University Panthers (Division III, St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) at 4 p.m. today in the CFSB Center, and earlier this week, sixth-year MSU coach Matt McMahon noted he and his staff were more than prepared for the possible Rolodex schedule this calendar could turn out to be.
“I’m just really thankful to be kicking the season off this week,” McMahon said, last Monday. “We knew, going in, that there were going to be changes to the schedule as we go along. So we’re not really getting too concerned with it. We’re just trying to work through as many contingencies as we can. Our players have worked so hard since we started back in the middle of August, that I know they’re excited about the opportunity to play this season. So we’re going to do everything in our power to put together a full schedule, and give our players the opportunity to play this season, give our great fans the opportunity to watch our team and continue to support our team.
“It’s been a lot of time on the phone. We’ve done a lot of work on the front end with various schools, just to have as many options available as possible, so that we get to play.”
Gunnin’ Greenville
A look at the Panthers’ previous two box scores — a 174-99 loss to Samford and a 138-97 loss to UMKC (University of Missouri-Kansas City) — can be almost as exhausting as playing against them.
Almost.
Against the Bulldogs, Greenville hoisted 75 shots in 40 minutes — going 16-for-46 from the arc and 23-of-35 from the charity stripe.
Against the ‘Roos, Greenville sent up 86 shots in 40 minutes — going 10-for-46 from the arc and 19-for-32 from the charity stripe.
It’s as frenetic a pace as possible, in which the Panthers typically find themselves with two offensive options after a defensive rebound or a made basket: hoist an open 3-pointer, or drive and seek contact.
Greenville coach Dr. George Barber has a very methodical approach, in which his players spend less than eight seconds per possession, on average, before a shot is in the air. Guys getting tired? Nah. Barber subs in a new five guys every 2-3 minutes, almost like a hockey line, and just last season made the 2020 SLIAC championship game before falling to Webster, 121-112.
This year, Barber has already run out two different starting lineups: Phillip Curtis (senior, 9.5 mpg, 100% shooting, 3.0 ppg), Kenneth Cooley (junior, 21.0 mpg, 52.9% shooting, 14.0 ppg), Dustin Bankowski (senior, 23.5 mpg, 30.8% shooting, 8.0 ppg), Kameron Vinsel (senior, 19.0 mpg, 50% shooting, 7.0 ppg) and Ralph Jalnaiz (junior, 20.0 mpg, 33.3% shooting, 7.0 ppg) against Samford on Wednesday; and Justin Cross (senior, 11.5 mpg, 33.3% shooting, 1.0 ppg), Romello Ball (sophomore, 12.5 mpg, 41.7% shooting, 8.0 ppg), Henry Johnson (senior, 18.0 mpg, 40% shooting, 8.0 ppg), Jarred Johnson (sophomore, 17.0 mpg, 32% shooting, 16.0 ppg) and Travis Dickey (freshman, 14.0 mpg, 29.4% shooting, 7.5 ppg) against UMKC on Friday.
Those who have started in the previous game, at least this season, have served as the primary second unit — with Barber leaning on a third unit of five players as “middle relief.”
Luck of the Irish?
With constant schedule changes, comes the constant clamor for opponents — perhaps best described as “when one door closes, another one opens.”
Social media, particularly Twitter, has become a message board for coaches and athletic directors nationwide in search of games. In the last two weeks alone, Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz has put out the all-call for contests, and two OVC teams — Southeast Missouri and UT Martin — have delivered matchups for the Cardinals.
Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey posted such a message on Twitter late Friday night, asking for a back-to-back opponent:
“This is not a drill! @NDmbb is looking for an opponent on Dec. 4/5,” he wrote. “And we will travel...(safely of course)
“Reach out and let’s hoop.”
This overture did not go unheard by Murray State, as one of McMahon’s longtime assistants, Tim Kaine, returned with his own digital dialogue.
A “Hail Mary” of sorts.
“You all would be welcome here at The CFSB Center at Murray State on Dec. 4/5!” Kaine wrote.
Several fans and former players also have tried to appeal to Brey on social media, including 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant.
MSU and Notre Dame have faced each other one time, in what was a highlight of the 1981-82 season under Ron Greene. The Racers traveled to South Bend, Indiana, and walked away with a 56-54 win against an Irish team coached by Digger Phelps.
The Racers are reportedly seeking two more home games if at all possible, due to the cancellation of Wednesday’s matchup against Brescia and an anticipated Friday/Saturday back-to-back with Kentucky Wesleyan.
Will this work? Who knows. But anything is possible in 2020.
