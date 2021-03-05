A strong start to the third-quarter helped propel the Paducah Tilghman boys basketball team to a 79-53 victory over visiting Carlisle County on Thursday night, as the Blue Tornado increased their current win streak to seven games.
“I’m proud of our guys. We’re not losing any intensity regardless of where or who we’re playing,” Tilghman head coach Greg Overstreet said after the game. “Carlisle’s guys always play hard, but I thought we did a good job of matching their intensity. It was nice seeing us getting on the floor for loose balls. We’re continuing to do those little things like that that’ll win you basketball games.”
The Blue Tornado (15-3) led by 12 at halftime and came out of the break with strong play on both ends of the floor. An and-1 from senior Eli Brown sparked an 11-0 run that also included a 3-pointer from senior Jackson Goodwin, a dunk from senior Camdon Marshall and an and-1 from junior Mian Shaw.
That run put the Blue Tornado up 48-25 with five minutes left in the third quarter, and they led 62-40 at the end of the period en route to the 26-point victory.
“Our ball movement was really good,” Overstreet said of the run that started the third quarter. “We had two really good ball reversals, which created some closeouts that we were able to attack. And we had a couple extra passes in that stretch that got us some good looks.”
That third-quarter run helped Tilghman turn what was a relatively competitive first half into a runaway. Shaw scored eight first-quarter points to help the Blue Tornado jump out to a 22-11 lead going into the second period, but the Comets (10-10) were able to fight back.
Following a pair of free throws from senior Tragen Arthur, Carlisle County put together a 6-0 run via four points from senior Blake Elder and two from junior Garrett Hayden to cut the deficit to seven, 24-17.
The Blue Tornado created more separation, though, courtesy of a 7-0 run later in the period courtesy of a pair of free throws from Brown, a layup from Shaw and a 3-pointer from Goodwin that put them up 33-19 with 3:19 left in the opening half.
A 3-pointer from junior Dawson Draper brought Carlisle back within 10 with 1:17 left in the second quarter, but Goodwin closed the half with an offensive rebound and putback to give Tilghman a 37-25 halftime edge.
The Tilghman offense featured a balanced scoring attack led by 19 points from Brown, 17 from Shaw and 13 from Arthur to go with eight from Goodwin.
“That’s pretty normal for both of those guys,” Overstreet said of Brown and Shaw’s point totals. “What has separated us now is Tragen is starting to get between nine and 12 (points), and then we’ve got Jackson and Landon (Fitzgerald) and Cam (Marshall) starting to increase their numbers. So we’re getting to where we’re a little more well-rounded offensively.”
Hayden (18 points) and Elder (13) led the Comets in scoring to go with seven points each from sophomore Brady Sasseen and Isiah Keeling.
Carlisle 11 14 15 13 — 53
Tilghman 22 15 25 17 — 79
Carlisle leading scorers: Hayden 18, Elder 13, Sasseen 7, Keeling 7.
Tilghman leading scorers: Brown 19, Shaw 17, Arthur 13, Goodwin 8.
