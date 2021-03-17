The field is set for the boys 2021 First Region tournament and this year’s field is wide open.
Different than in years past where there’s a region favorite, the 2021 regional tournament is primed for upsets and a possible Cinderella run.
Less than a day removed from a dramatic Third District boys championship game that saw Graves County come back in the final minutes to take down Mayfield, 69-68, both the Eagles and Cardinals have learned their fate for next week’s winner-take-all tournament at the CFSB Center in Murray.
Graves CountyDespite winning the district, Graves County will still be tasked with a difficult first round matchup as they’ll take on the Marshall County Marshals at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
The Eagles faced Marshall County once this season, defeating the Marshals on Jan. 29, 52-38.
Marshall County will look a little different this time around, though, as star senior guard Zion Harmon has returned to the Marshals lineup, giving the Eagles cause for concern.
The road to a First Region title will only get tougher as the Eagles move on.
Pending a first round win, Graves County could face a possible date with the McCracken County Mustangs in the semifinal round.
The Eagles have had their trouble with the Mustangs thus far, going 0-2 in two tries this season.
Despite the draw, Graves County head coach Josh Frick said his guys know three wins will be necessary for success, regardless of who the opponents are.
“It didn’t matter what happened, we were going to have to beat three good teams to win it anyways,” Frick said. “I think one thing about our region right now is there’s a lot of depth from top to bottom. We’re excited about where we’re at. I’m glad that we’re playing on the second day, it gives us another day to get healthy.”
MayfieldFor the Mayfield Cardinals, the path to a First Region championship definitely won’t be the easiest.
The Cardinals will square off against the Fourth District champions, the Murray Tigers, at 8 p.m. Monday.
Mayfield lost its lone game against the Tigers this season, a 74-50 decision in which the Cardinals were outscored 23-4 in the fourth quarter.
Although Murray poses a big hurdle for his team, Mayfield head coach Payton Croft said he thinks his team is trending in the right direction heading into the matchup.
“We’re extremely happy to be in the regional tournament,” Croft said. “I think what our team has figured out over the last two games is how to play 32 full minutes.
“We played 24 pretty good minutes against Murray the last time we saw them and now from that learning experience and how we played the last two games, everyone is 0-0 and it’s the first to three games so we’ll take the draw we got and start preparing now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.