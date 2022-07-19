The third annual Cullan Brown Invitational got underway on Monday afternoon at the Calvert City County Club. A total of 90 golfers ranging from a boys and girls 12 and under age groups up to mens and womens college groups all set off on a two-day 36 hole contest in honor of the late Cullan Brown.
As always, the proceeds from the event will go to the Cullan Brown Memorial West Kentucky Junior Golf Development Fund, which younger sister Cathryn Brown says has helped several kids further their golf game.
“We have helped three wonderful kids in the past year,” Brown said. “We are in a good direction for the foundation and we look forward to helping many more.”
While playing in a tournament with a cause is always something worth playing in, individuals across the board are also out looking to improve their golf games as many will start the 2022 high school golf season soon. Additionally, the overall boys and girls champion will earn a spot in the Faldo Hurricane Series Grand Final.
After the first round of 18 holes some age groups are playing too close for any individual to have a comfortable lead, while others seem to have been making their moves.
Rafe Blankenship, from Scottsville, KY leads the boys high school group with a card of 5-under-par, 67. He leads by six strokes over Jeremiah Foster, Aidan Hahn and Trey Wall. Cathryn Brown leads the high school girls with a 1-under-par 71 to lead by one stroke over Katie Roberts.
In the mens college group it’s Murray State golfer Jay Nimmo leading with a 1-over-par 73. Nimmo is coming off of a win in the Irvin Cobb Championship where he shot a 137 through two rounds. For the college womens group, Nina McMurtrey leads with a card of 4-over-par 76, a one -stroke lead over Kaitlyn Zieba.
For the 12 and under groups playing nine holes, the boys leader is Brently Gregory of Paducah who holds a commanding lead at 3-over-par 39, a nine-stroke lead. On the girls side its Benton’s Brooklyn Cunningham who holds a two-stroke lead at 4-over-par 40.
Play will resume on Tuesday morning to determine the winners of the individual age groups.
