A look through past Sun sports pages on this date.
2019 — McCracken County’s Reese Hutchins smacks two of the team’s four hits in a 2-1 win over Paducah Tilghman, his former team... Hickman County softball secures its first-ever All “A” First Region title in a 3-2 win over Carlisle County. Junior pitcher and UT Martin commit Gracie Lusk has 13 strikeouts and a home run in the victory. Murray and St. Mary both advance in the All “A” First Region baseball tournament in Barlow.
2015 — The Kentucky Wildcats have a record seven players announce for the upcoming NBA Draft: Willie Cauley-Stein, Andrew Harrison, Trey Lyles, Dakari Johnson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker and Aaron Harrison.
2010 — Massac County’s Tyler Sommer’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning helps the Patriots hand Benton (Ill.) its first loss of the season, 6-5.
1990 — St. Mary’s Matt Haas goes 4-for-4 with two triples, as the Vikings top Crittenden County 26-10 ... Lone Oak survives a massive Calloway County rally to win 12-11, after grabbing an early 11-3 lead. Lakers star Pookie Jones drives in five runs on three hits, but Oaker relief pitcher Robert Weber strikes out Joey Waller in the bottom of the sixth inning and the bases loaded.
1970 — St. Mary tops Lone Oak 10-6, as Mark Glover went the distance as the winning pitcher, and Rick Williams picked up the loss. Leon Wurth leads the Vikings with two hits, including a double, while David Edwards did the same for the Oakers ... Ballard Memorial picks up an 11-8 win against Cairo, courtesy of a “donation” from David Curtis — a triple, a double and a home run, just narrowly missing the cycle. ... Hickman County’s Don Estes takes the 100-meter dash (10.6) in a triangular track meet with Lone Oak and host St. Mary. Vikings Tony Naas takes the long jump and the triple jump, while teammate Mike Shields snags the two-mile title (10:26).
1960 — Hickman County’s Larry Stewart doubles in the winning run in the seventh inning, delivering a 4-3 win over Ballard Memorial in Clinton ... The Benton Indians thrash North Marshall 13-5, behind strong pitching from Paul Morrow, Richard Logue and Kenny Peek, who combine for a one-hitter ... St. John’s Paul Roof records 16 strikeouts and had two hits — a double and a triple — in a crushing 12-1 win over St. Mary.
1950 — St. Mary’s academy of Paducah is suspended from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association until Jan. 1, 1951, following the impermissible participation in the Eastern States Catholic Invitational Tournament held in Newport, R.I. KHSAA Commissioner Ted A. Sanford notes the same players of St. Mary were entered in the tournament as the “St. Francis de Sales” parish team. Sanford notes the team’s coach, Edd Kellow, withdrew the academy team from the tournament, but then allowed the same players to compete as the church/parish team.
