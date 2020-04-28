2019 — Lyon County’s first trip to the All “A” State softball tournament ended with an five-inning, 11-1 semifinal loss to Beechwood, the eventual tournament champion, in Owensboro. A double by Aiden Rush in the bottom of the fourth scored the lone Lyon run. ... Boaz’s Jeremy Grantham (baseball), Murray’s Vicki Rowland (track and field) and Metropolis’s Carl Johnson (baseball) were all nominated for the Outstanding Official Award by the KHSAA in their respective sports.
2015 — It was blowout time for McCracken County on the high school diamonds. The baseball team fired away for 17 hits as a team and three RBI from Ian Walters in a 10-3 win at Marshall County. ... Bailey Vick went 3-for-4, falling a home run shy of hitting for the cycle, as the Lady Mustangs topped Paducah Tilghman 13-0 in five innings.
2000 — In baseball, Kyle Maddux slugged three homers as Lone Oak came from behind to defeat Mayfield, 15-8. ... After completing three-fourths of the course work for a bachelor’s degree despite a learning disability and missing his freshman season, Murray State’s Isaac Spencer was granted a fourth year of eligibility by the NCAA.
1995 — Jennifer Wren went 2-for-2 and held Caldwell County to two hits as Reidland won 14-1 at the Christian County Lady Colonel Classic. At that same tournament, Shunda Pettigrew stole four bases for Paducah Tilghman in an 8-4 win over Hopkinsville.
1990 — Former Paducah Tilghman and University of Louisville football star Dee Smith signed a free-agent contract with the Miami Dolphins.
1985 — Paducah’s Russ Cochran earned a $19,687 paycheck, his largest of the PGA season, following a fourth-place finish at the Houston Open. ... Murray State’s Tony Wretland defeated Martin Lock of Morehead State 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to win the No. 1 singles title at the OVC Tournament in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Racers also won their sixth consecutive team title.
1980 — Bud Calhoun smacked a two-run homer to put cap on Lone Oak’s wild 15-13 win over Vienna. ... In a tri-meet at Paton Park, Paducah Tilghman (155) dominated St. Mary (170) and Lone Oak (176) with Buddy Bryant leading the way with a 34 for the Tornado.
1975 — Mike Silvey drove in four runs in Paducah Tilghman’s 5-4 win over Murray. ... Mike and Marvin Wurth held Mayfield to one hit and David Vinson singled both runs home in St. Mary’s 2-0 win.
1970 — With a tie in point totals, St. Mary won over North Marshall at Village Greens in Gilbertsville on total strokes. Jim Woods was the medalist for the Vikings with a 36.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.