A look at past Paducah Sun sports pages on this date.
2019 — Paducah Tilghman’s Keiler Belt goes 2-for-4 with three RBIs in a 7-1 win against Carlisle County in Paducah. ... McCracken County softball picks up a 10-1 win against Calloway County, courtesy of a pair of homers from Mackenzie Durbin, and another solo shot from Ashby Murt. It’s the Lady Mustangs’ 14th win of the season. ... McCracken County baseball moves to 16-6 with a 11-0 win at Calloway County, as Grant Godwin, Elijah Wheat and Brandon Dodd each had two RBIs. ... Jackson Fristoe notches eight strikeouts, as Paducah Tilghman topples Union County 3-0 on the road.
2015 — Paducah Tilghman hangs on for a 2-1 win over St. Mary at Brooks Stadium, thanks to pitcher Colbe Crim, who moved to 2-2 with a 3.42 ERA behind three strikeouts and a complete-game victory. ... Former McCracken County star Jacqueline Roof is named the Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year after a strong season at Campbellsville: .364 batting average, seven home runs, 26 RBIs. She was also batting leadoff, and ended the 2015 campaign on a 14-game hitting streak. Another former Lady Mustang, Neely Quint, was named First-Team All Conference with Roof, after going 14-4 with a 1.81 ERA in the circle for the Tigers.
2005 — Junior Clint Tilford paces the Heath Pirates to a 10-4 win over Livingston Central in the All “A” sectional, tossing a complete-game five-hitter and retiring 12 of the final 13 batters. Daniel Webb and Brock Wright each slam a three-run homers to pace the offense.
1990 — Paducah native Steve Finley makes a spectacular leaping catch at the center field fence, robbing California Angels star Lance Parrish of a home run, and the Baltimore Orioles survive a 12-inning affair, 2-1, behind a late pinch-hit RBI from Brady Anderson. “Taking away the potential go-ahead run is always nice,” Finley told the AP. “It’s a good momentum turner. The ball was just high enough that I could get back and time my jump.” ... Calloway County baseball rebukes Paducah Tilghman, 8-4, in Paducah behind a four-run seventh inning. A Scott Adams bunt and a Pookie Jones single set up Joey Waller and David Potts for the winning hits.
1980 — Sun sports reporter Ben Stackhouse talks with local bowler Pete Yopp, who will soon be bound for her fifth appearance in the Women’s International Bowling Congress Queen’s Tournament in Seattle. “My daddy was a great believer in nicknames,” she said. “Momma wouldn’t let me go bowling unless one of my brothers went with me.” She began bowling at age 14 at the North Third Street bowling alley in Paducah.
1970 — The Reidland Greyhounds come away with an 11-4 win over Fulton County, powered by two RBIs, a triple and a single from Harold Medley. Mark Duncan had two base hits and an RBI, too, while Gene Edwards picked up the win by going the distance — yielding just five hits and four runs, while adding two RBIs on a bases-loaded walk and a single.
1960 — Lone Oak’s Bennie Brown signs with Murray State men’s basketball, becoming the third man to join the class. Coach Cal Luther already has Shelby Pogue of Hughes-Kirk, and James Rhew of Symsonia. Brown scored 644 points for the Oakers this year, and he’s got “quick hands, can hit the goal with unerring accuracy and is a good driver, especially on the double-clutch burst through the middle.”
1950 — In the season opener at Brooks Stadium, the Paducah Chiefs fall to Mattoon (Ill.), 5-4 with a crowd of 1,084 on hand. “There was fine pitching, sensational hitting, enough rhubarbs to bake several dozen pies, and less than the usual number of opening-day miscues,” reportedly. Joe Mattis settled in and cut down the Chiefs in order after three tough innings. Chiefs’ star Russell Sing went for two hits and three RBIs, scoring a home run and a double.
