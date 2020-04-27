2019 — Lyon County baseball picked up its first-ever win in the All “A” state baseball tournament, in its first-ever trip to the field, 5-2 over Campbellsville at Chatauqua Park in Owensboro. Brody Williams singled and later scored in the second inning, then drove in Gabe Board in the bottom of the third inning for an early 2-0 lead... Murray State linebacker Quincy Williams draws high praise by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who select him 98th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He becomes the highest-ever selected in school history during the modern NFL era... Hickman County and Lyon County both fall in pool play at the 2019 All “A” State softball tournament in Owensboro. The Lady Falcons fall to the Lady Lyons (3-2), Washington County (4-3) and fourth-ranked (as well as eventual champion) Holy Cross (8-2). The Lady Lyons went 1-2, with losses to Washington County (6-2) and Holy Cross (8-1).
2015 — Paducah Tilghman’s Isaac Humphrey allows three hits and goes 1-for-3 with two RBIs in a tight 2-1 win over Webster County... A grand slam from Alex Kohler, two solo home runs from Chantell Driver and a 3-for-4 effort from Caroline Robertson pushes Paducah Tilghman softball to a lopsided 16-1 win over Caldwell County, to move to 14-5 on the year.
2010 — Powered by three players in the top five, including Marshall County’s Nick Newcomb, Murray State men’s golf puts itself on the verge of an OVC Tournament sweep at the GreyStone Golf Club in Dickson, Tennessee. A second-day 295 gives the Racers a 12-stroke advantage against Austin Peay, just one year after losing to the Governors by a single stroke...
2005 — Calloway County baseball moves to 15-2 on the year behind a tough 3-1 win over the crosstown Murray Tigers. Austin McCuiston pitches a complete-game six-hitter, and also drove in the go-ahead run for the win... St. Mary picks up a 1-0 win against Ballard Memorial, courtesy of an unearned run in the fourth inning. Bombers ace Justin Rodgers went the distance and allowed only four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts, but pitchers Alex Bryant and Gabriel Shaw combined for the shutout.
1995 — Frankie Brazzell, one of the area’s longest-standing head basketball coaches at the same program, announces his resignation from the Carlisle County Lady Comets. He began coaching the Lady Comets in 1984... Marshall County’s Brigette Howard announces her intent to join the JUCO basketball ranks, as she’ll head to Louisburg College in North Carolina... Lone Oak pitcher Jennifer Lambert pitches a no-hitter, as the Lady Flash top Graves County 13-1... Kyle Wellington’s two-RBI single in the seventh inning caps a seven-run comeback, 8-7 over Carlisle County. The Pirates entered the frame down 7-1... St. Mary scores four runs in the seventh inning to overcome a 5-2 deficit against Lone Oak, as Chad Willett’s double to right-center. Chris Haas closed the game for the save.
1990 — Bluegrass Downs announces opening-night numbers: 1,162 in attendance, and a $55,381 handle. The new meet began just one day after Coy Stacey sells his part of the track’s general partnership to Harold Weaver... Suzie Futrell goes 5-for-6 with five RBIs, as Heath softball sweeps Calloway 13-5 and 10-5 in an afternoon doubleheader. Heath moves to 19-3 on the year... Sophomore Mike Gholson picks up a two-out, bottom-of-the-seventh, two-run single to push Lone Oak over Ballard Memorial 7-6.
1975 — Murray State president Constantine W. Curris announces new Ohio Valley Conference commissioner Paul Dietzel will be making a visit this week. Dietzel replaces outgoing commissioner Arthur L. Guepe, who earlier this year requested he not be considered for reappointment after serving the post since 1963.
1960 — In Kuttawa, Livingston Central pounds out a 14-4 win over Lyon County, courtesy of an eight-run fourth inning. Jerry Birdsong crushes with a triple and three singles... Carlisle County uses three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 10-9 comeback win against Ballard Memorial. Jimmy Peeples steals home to tie the game at 9-all, and M.K. Turk’s game-winning single brought home Al Norris...
1950 — Murray State tops Western Kentucky University, 67-65, in a duals track meet in Bowling Green. Murray’s Eli Alexander skimmed the high hurdles in 16.2 seconds... The Paducah Chiefs announce plans for a Big Street Show this weekend, and send out an all-call for convertibles and girls, with aid expected from Police Chief Barkley Graham and Fire Chief Frank Gholson for the parade.
