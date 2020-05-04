On this day in pages of The Paducah Sun...
2015 — McCracken County softball makes short work of St. Mary, 18-0 in three innings, behind a perfect game from Jenny Chapman (eight strikeouts) and a 15-run second inning. A two-run homer from Hannah Ridolfi and a three-run homer from Hannah Jones tilted the contest toward the No. 1 ranked Lady Mustangs... In a more football-like fashion, Paducah Tilghman softball picks up a 21-13 win against Livingston Central in Smithland, thanks to 20 hits and 10 Lady Cardinals errors. Mallory Myers, Karlee Humphrey and Chantell Driver each had three hits for the Lady Tornado... In First Region quarterfinals tennis, all top four boys singles seeds (Vincent Shiben, McCracken; Eddie Lam, McCracken; Parker Rowton, Paducah Tilghman; Davis Rowton, Paducah Tilghman) and girls singles seeds (Michelle McKamey, McCracken County; Taylor Sprouse, McCracken County; Emily West, Paducah Tilghman; Emily Whitnell, Graves County) advance with ease... Lyon County freshman Cullan Brown wins his third tournament of the spring, topping Cincinnati signee Austin Squires and “Mr. Golf” Chase Landrum in the Kentucky Junior Masters Invitational in Nicholasville, after shooting a two-day 145.
2010 — Lone Oak softball beats Heath for the first time since 2004, 2-0, as Sarah Kreuter goes 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a critical RBI-triple in the sixth inning for insurance... A day after falling to Ballard Memorial’s Caleb Shelley tosses a two-hit winner, St. Mary posts a 3-2 win over the Bombers — courtesy of seven strong innings from Blake Vaughan (one walk, three strikeouts, 100 pitches). Luke Meredith’s two-out, second-inning single scores Will Cassity for the game-winner... Massac County softball notches a 6-3 win over Paducah Tilghman, as Kaylee Childers (11 stirkeouts) and Courtney Copley (3-3, 2 RBIs) lift the pail.
2005 — Paducah Tilghman girls track and field notes it’s vying for a sixth-straight state title, despite the losses of 2004 state high jump and triple jump champion Aseer Itiavkase, 2004 400m bronze medalist Ashley Powless and the slow recovery of Pam Bell, who’s competing despite an unfinished recovery with an ACL injury suffered during basketball season. “She’s not risking any further injury,” notes Tilghman coach Cecil Ward. “She’s just standing and throwing (discus and shot put).”... Sam Howard’s single scores Aaron Dietrich in the bottom of the seventh inning for the winner, as St. Mary tops Ballard Memorial 6-5. At one point, the Vikings trailed 5-0... Murray High School athletic director Dave Carr announces David Fields as the Tigers’ new boys basketball coach. A 1992 alumnus of Mayfield High School, he was a member of the Cardinals’ First Region title team in ‘92, and is returning to coaching after a two-year hiatus.
2000 — After his latest tenures at UT Martin (1991-99) and Bethel (1999-2000), former Murray State men’s basketball coach Cal Luther announces he and his family are bound for Melbourne, Florida. “I didn’t really know how old Cal was until after he quit here, when he finally told me,” notes UT Martin sports information director Lee Wilmont. “It’s gotten to the point to where I can’t lie about it anymore,” adds Luther, to Sun assistant sports editor Kevin Stewart. “With the internet and everything, someone’s going to find out anyway.”
1985 — Heath baseball remains perfect at 13-0, after Matt Reams rolled a no-hitter through five innings, struck out 16 batters and homered in a 10-1 win against Ballard Memorial.
1980 — Second District baseball squads in Lowes, Farmington and Mayfield are expected to battle things out for representation in the 1980 First Region Tournament, with Farmington toting four batters (Allan Cochrum, .460; Randy Coleman, .450; Don Brittain, .413; Mike Kendall, .410) all hitting above .400. “Our strength is hitting,” notes Farmington coach Louis Sims. “We’ve got four senior hitting over .400.” Meanwhile, Ballard Memorial coach Ben Sydboten fully expects the district title to fall to his Bombers. “We beat each of the other teams pretty good each time we played them. We made the finals of the regional last year, and we’re a better team this season.” Roy Dunning is the key figure, as the team’s top hitter (.547) and pitching ace (5-2), while Brad Davis (.480, 21 RBIs) and Danny Logsdon (.357, four homers) are a problem. Paducah Tilghman, in the First District, also boasts four hitters above .400 — William Thomas (.474), David Lambert (.471), Troy York (.419) and Dickie Dalton (.419).
1965 — Murray State baseball suffers its first OVC loss of the season in the second game of a doubleheader with Austin Peay, 6-5, and falls to 19-5 (9-1). George Dugan picked up the win in game one to move to 5-1 behind 13 strikeouts and three hits relinquished, while Jerry Anderson suffers his first loss of the season and drops to 3-1... Tournament director Sonny Haws announces that both Lone Oak and Heath baseball have drawn first-round byes for the district baseball tournament. Defending champion Tilghman will face Ballard Memorial, with the winner to face the Oakers, while the winner of St. John’s/Reidland will face the Bucs. Admission is 50 cents for adults, and 25 cents for students... Tilghman ace Dave Gourieux pitches a no-hitter, and the Bluemen top Meridian 2-0. He strikes out 12 batters and gives up one walk to just miss a perfect game.
1960 — Heath’s Bill Harris twirls a brilliant no-hitter against Lone Oak, as the Bucs beat the Oakers 5-0. Harris had five strikeouts in seven innings, while David Carroll’s double and single drove in two runs during a five-run fourth inning against Phil Clark. It’s Heath’s eighth-straight win after opening the 1960 season 0-3... Paducah Tilghman scores three runs in the fifth inning to break up a close pitching duel and top Hickman County 6-2. Bluemen Larry Bradford and Ronnie Goodman spark the attack by combining for a single, double and triple in the rally. Larry Stewart’s triple and Gaylon Myers’ double pace the Falcons.
1950 — Behind a three-hitter from Ken Brooks, the Paducah Chiefs top Vincennes 4-1 on the road. A bases-loaded single from Max Pfeifer provided early run support... Princeton native Jim Pickens tosses a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts, as Western Kentucky tops Tennessee Tech 2-0 in Ohio Valley Conference baseball action... The Mayfield Clothiers top the Cairo Dodgers 9-1, as Jack McCalman gives up nine scattered hits through nine innings.
