A look through past Sun sports pages on this date.
2019 — Murray State sophomore point guard Ja Morant is named a consensus All-American, alongside Duke’s Zion Williamson, Duke’s R.J. Barrett, Tennessee Grant Williams and Michigan State’s Cassius Winston. He is the Ohio Valley Conference’s third-ever consensus All-American, joining Clem Haskins (1967) and Jim McDaniels (1971) ... Former Caldwell County quarterback and Purdue star Elijah Sindelar announces he’ll miss spring football with a sprained knee.
2015 — Calloway County’s Skyler Hunter, a 6-foot-7 stretch forward, announces his commitment to Bellarmine, a Division II school in Louisville ... Paducah Tilghman girls basketball coach Rod Thomas steps down as the Lady Blue Tornado coach, a post he held through four successful seasons (105-25).
2010 — Three Lone Oak football players, Cameron Looper (Lindsey Wilson), Chayton Thacker (Lindsey Wilson) and Jacob Porter (Hanover College), sign their letters of intent alongside Lone Oak principal Brian Harper and Lone Oak football coach Jack Haskins ... Reidland’s Dylan Klinghammer strikes out 11 and scatters five hits, as the Greyhounds come away with a 4-0 win against North County, Mo., at the McCracken County Wood Bats Tournament.
2005 — Defending state softball champion Calloway County quietly opens the season as the prohibitive favorite to win the First Region title, behind 2004 state tournament MVP Kalyn Fox and six other starters behind head coach James Pigg.
1995 — Top-ranked Connecticut completes an unbeaten season (35-0) with a come-from-behind win against No. 3 Tennessee, 70-64, in the NCAA Championship. Foul trouble and a nine-point, second-half deficit didn’t thwart the Huskies, as Rebecca Lobo scores 17 points to lead all players. With 9.9 seconds remaining, Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt “slammed her hand down on the scorer’s table and groaned, ‘I really hate this.’ ”
1990 — Paducah Sun reporter Joey Fosko notes that Murray State acting president Dr. Jim Booth is preparing strategy in “an effort to retain Steve Newton” as its men’s basketball coach, after reports surface he had been offered Lamar’s men’s basketball coaching post, and its athletic director position. “I regret the report that I have accepted the job. It was erroneous and there is no validity to it,” Newton tells Fosko ... Paducah Tilghman’s Randy Wyatt and Kent Leggs each have two hits in the nightcap, as the Blue Tornado top Union County 3-1 and 8-6, respectively, for the season’s first and second win... Lone Oak tops Heath 10-3 behind a seven-run eighth inning, powered by Brian Blagg, Chris Hicks, Preston Snelling and Chris Clark.
1980 — Paducah Sun sports writer Ben Stackhouse notes that two Metropolis girls — Kim Oliver and Lisa Rottman — play on the Metropolis High School boys golf team. “People are kind of surprised to see that,” said Metropolis coach Richard Trampe. The girls made “believers” out of a visiting St. Mary squad earlier in the week, shooting identical 43s and finishing third and fourth for Metropolis, while handing the Vikings a 161-169 defeat.
1970 — Bill Glass, a 12-year veteran of professional football, alongside Grady Nutt of the Mike Douglas Show, are preparing to emcee the third-annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Banquet, to be held over the weekend at the Jaycee Civic Center in Paducah.
1960 — Sun-Democrat Sports Editor Jim Elkins discusses St. John native and Milwaukee Braves spring trainee Phil Roof, who — while playing in the Bradenton, Florida, camp — “got a hit in a major league exhibition game, threw out fleet Billy Bruton in an attempted steal, and became a good friend of (fellow catcher) Del Crandall, the player Roof hopes to replace in the Braves’ lineup someday.”
1950 — Mayfield is announced as the site of a “big center battle” set for April 8, as a benefit for War Memorial. Chuck Mrazovich and Paul Hicks, both of the OVC-champion Eastern Kentucky Maroons, will lead the team’s seniors against an all-star team from west Kentucky that includes Big Bob Lavoy, Johnny Givens, Rex Alexander, Red Culp, Junior Herrold, Herb Hurley, Clifton Cavendar, Vard Curtis and former Tilghman star Homer Adlich. Prior to the game, seniors from the Graves County high schools will meet in a North-South matchup.
