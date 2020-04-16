2019 — McCracken County’s Jacob Ehling paces the Mustangs in a 1-0 win over Paducah Tilghman at Brooks Stadium, tossing a complete-game two-hitter against the Blue Tornado. Brady Betts was nearly untouchable, as well, limiting the Mustangs to one unearned run ... McCracken County’s Natalie Lang went eight innings in a 3-1 extra-frames affair against Marshall County in Draffenville. Lady Marshal Gabbi Lovett went all eight innings, too, and gave up just seven hits — none for extra bases.
2015 — In Bardwell, Ballard Memorial topped Carlisle County 11-7, and Murray topped Hickman County 7-4, to force a Lady Bombers-Lady Tigers title match for the 2015 All “A” First Region Softball Championship ... The same happened in First Region All “A” baseball, as Murray topped Mayfield 5-4, and Ballard Memorial topped St. Mary 3-1 ... McCracken County’s Hannah Ridolfi went 3-for-3 with four RBIs in a 14-3 win over Marshall County. The Lady Mustangs pounded out 17 hits.
2010 — Ballard Memorial’s Caleb Shelley allows just one earned run and four hits with three walks and nine strikeouts in a 5-4 win over Murray in the First Region All “A” semifinals at Ty Holland Stadium. It sets up a championship match against Heath.
2005 — The Paducah Tilghman boys track team easily handles the field at the Invitation of the South in Marshall County. Senior Emon Casey added three gold medals to his spring, winning the 800 meters, 1,600 meters and 4x800-meter relay. Chase Wilson won the 3,200 meters, and Andre Braima took second place in the 800 — behind Casey. Senior Courtland Mays earned a win in the 400 meters and placed third in the triple jump, while Brandon Newell won the long jump and placed second in the triple jump.
1990 — In the final part of his long series, Sun Sports writer Kevin Stewart talks with Murray native and professional tennis star Mel Purcell about several aspects of the career. “I’m going to make it no matter what I do, but I don’t want to fold into the whole scheme and start working in some factory. I’m in a position where I don’t have to do that,” said Purcell ... Lone Oak’s Brian Blagg went 4-for-4 with three RBIs in a 10-4 win over Marshall County.
1980 — Sun Assistant Sports Editor Ward Willingham talks with Almo native Kermit Phillips, who was in town recently visiting friends in Paducah. Phillips, at the time, was rated the No. 1 singles tennis player in the over-60 and over-65 groups in Mississippi, No. 8 in the southeast, and No. 59 nationally. “I carried the Sun Democrat as a boy in Almo, and I used to read about the local tennis tournaments in the paper. But I didn’t really take up the game until I went to college (at Murray State).”
1970 — In a 15-8 win at Sikeston, Mo., five Paducah Tilghman hitters had two hits: Bill Sacharnoski, Louis Bond, Gerald Barnett, Richie White and Howard Farmer. Bond was the winning pitcher, as the Tornado moved to 3-3 on the year ... The Mayfield Cardinals topped the Benton Indians 15-6, as David Fowler pitched a two-hitter and struck out 10. Scott Qualk had a home run, while Ricky Lamkin, Fowler and Ronnie Ivy each had a single and a double.
1960 — Murray High finishes fifth and Paducah Tilghman finish sixth in the much-anticipated Murray Invitational Track Meet at Carlisle Cutchin Stadium in Murray. Tilghman’s highest finish came in the 220-yard run, as Robert Rose was credited with a second-place finish. He would’ve finished first, “if he hadn’t been fouled, forcing him to break his stride.”
1950 — The Kitty League’s Paducah Chiefs announce a free exhibition game against Union City, set for April 18. Manager Walter DeFreitas announces that Bill Smithpeters, Bob Robertson and Bill Chiaventone will all get some work on the bump, but that his team is still missing a “first-sacker.”
