2019 — After one season with the Murray State men’s basketball program, Mike Davis announced on Twitter that he is leaving the program. ... Billy Johnson hit a three-run homer in the first inning of St. Mary’s 9-2 win over Crittenden County.
2015 — Davis Sims blasted a grand slam in the second inning of St. Mary’s 12-0 win over Fulton County at the First Region All “A” Classic in Bardwell. The Vikings advance to face Ballard Memorial, which used a three-run homer from Clay Newton and a two-run shot from William Wildharber to down Hickman County 10-0.
2010 — After a one-yer hiatus, Reidland is back in the All “A” State softball tournament after beating Ballard Memorial 3-0 in Clinton. Cassee Layne allowed just three Bomber hits in the Greyhound triumph. ... For the second year in a row, the Ohio Valley Conference will host its tennis tournament at the Larry J. Heflin Tennis Center in Lone Oak.
2005 — Eric Roof overcame some arm fatigue to pitch five strong innings in St. Mary’s 5-2 win over Ballard Memorial in the First Region All “A” Classic. The Vikings will face Reidland, which got a complete game out of Steffin Beasley in a 4-1 win over Hickman County. ... Chad Edwards, a star pitcher for Reidland and Paducah Post 31, announced he would continue his baseball career at Middle Tennessee State.
2000 — In a softball round-robin, Livingston Central ruled by edging Reidland 2-1 and defeating Heath 11-2. Amanda Hargrove stole home for the winning run over the Greyhounds, while Shauna Ramsey doubled twice against the Pirates. In the other game, Leslie Garrett tossed a one-hitter in Reidland’s 11-0 win over Heath.
1985 — Pitching ruled for a pair of McCracken County baseball teams, as Greg Vaughn allowed just two hits and struck out eight as Lone Oak defeated Mayfield 5-2. Jimmy Hobby fanned 12 batters as Heath downed Carlisle County 15-3.
1960 — James Rhew, who played a key role in Symsonia’s march to the state tournament, signed a grant-in-aid with Murray State College. ... Paducah Tilghman announced it would field its first-ever golf team with biology teacher Charles Cissell as its coach. ... Mike Bradford hit the first-ever home run out of Brooks Stadium as Paducah Tilghman routed Hickman County 18-0.
1950 — Hal Loughary and John Ruscin both homered for Murray State baseball in a 29-8 romp over David Lipscomb.
