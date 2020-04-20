On this day in The Paducah Sun sports pages...
2019 — The Paducah Tilghman boys track team comes away with first place in the Swift & Staley Midwest Challenge at McCracken County High School, behind 113 team points. Jayden Freeman earned first place in the 100m dash (11.46), Kymiah Barner (16.02) and Malachi Kirby (16.18) earned second and third in the 110m hurdles, and the 4x100m and 4x200m relays each earned top four finishes. McCracken County’s 4x800m relay squad earned first place with an 8:39.50. Mayfield’s Barrett Henley broke a school record in discus (164-10) and also captured first in shotput (48-6.75). Tilghman’s girls finished runner up, as Jaaliyah Biggers (1st, long jump, 16-9) and Valesha Watson (1st, 100m, 12.50) paced the squad... Eric Riffe fell just short of the cycle and had three RBIs, and Jackson Fristoe went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, as Tilghman toppled Hopkinsville 16-0.
2015 — Murray State men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm announces the additions of two junior college transfers in point guard Bryce Jones and forward A.J. Patty. In Jones sophomore season at Jones County Junior College, he averaged 19.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. At Vincennes CC, Patty averaged 12.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game — while shooting 38% from the arc... In an interview with Paducah Sun sports reporter Mike Stunson, Paul Rowton Indoor Tennis Center president Nathan Rowton announces several local tennis enthusiasts will travel to the United Kingdom for the Wimbledon Championships... In a 7-1 win over Vienna (IL), St. Mary’s Davis Sims goes 2-for-4 with four RBIs, including a two-run homer in the fourth inning.
2010 — Lone Oak baseball unloads on Heath, 13-3, behind 16 hits, including eight for extra bases. Shortstop Drew Harrison has four of them, with three doubles and a triple, as the Purple Flash move to 15-4 and 2-0 in the district... Reidland’s Cassee Layne notches eight strikeouts and yields just six hits, as the Lady Greyhounds top Lone Oak 3-1 at Childs Field. Rachel Dodd’s two-RBI single in the bottom of the first was the difference.
2005 — Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Stephen A. Smith eulogizes his former college basketball coach in Paducah native Clarence “Big House” Gaines, who had recently passed of a stroke at the age of 81. “If you’re here just to play basketball, there’s the door!” Smith remembered. “This world has plenty of athletes. I want you here because you want to be somebody!” … In a report from Paducah Sun sports reporter Joey Fosko, Calloway County ace pitcher signs with Eastern Kentucky, but notes: “If Murray State had a softball program, I would definitely stay here.” Gardner-Webb and Mississippi State were in her final three... Murray State women’s golf star and former Heath Lady Pirate Nikki Orazine brings home OVC Golfer of the Year honors for the second-straight season, after capturing third place at the 2005 OVC Championships in Decatur, Alabama.
2000 — Four-time regional tennis champion Sarah Suitor, of Lone Oak, bounces back from a first-set loss to top Heath’s Jaclyn Leeper 6-7, 6-1, 6-0 — all but assuring a No. 1 seed in the First Region Tournament held in May... Murray State men’s basketball lands the letter of intent from U.S. Virgin Islands star Cuthbert Victor. A 6-5, 190-pound swingman, Victor was considered a top-100 recruit in the Class of 2000... Paducah Tilghman rookie track coach Randy Wyatt notes enthusiasm in his first year, after a glistening personal track career at Paducah Tilghman (1986-89, 11 state championships). “We have 25 kids out and only three seniors,” he said. “Two of them are out for the first time, but there’s a lot of talent.”... After a 1-12 start to the 2000 season, Murray State baseball finds itself in contention once again, winners of 15 of the last 21 games. “This team now thinks it can play with anybody,” MSU’s coach Mike Thieke told Sun sports reporter Joey Fosko.
1990 — Heath’s Mathew Blackwell hits a pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning, to help the Pirates upend Lyon County 9-5... Calloway County’s Pookie Jones pitched a two-hitter and clubbed his sixth homer of the season, as the Lakers topped Marshall County 9-1... In doubleheader action, Maria Johnson’s grand slam pushed Paducah Tilghman to a win in game one (16-3), but St. Mary’s Heather Wurth clubbed a solo homer in game two for the winning shot (1-0).
1970 — Paducah Tilghman picks up a 2-1 win over Christian County, thanks to a strong pitching outing from Carl Marquess. He held the Colonels to two his with five strikeouts while only having three walks. Richie White drove in Harold Keely with a sacrifice fly in the first, and pitch hitter Ron Bolen added a run-scoring double in the sixth stanza for the winning run... Mayfield tops Lone Oak in baseball, 7-4, behind a strong fifth inning. Joe Ford notched a game-tying bases-loaded double for two runs, and Ronnie Ivy’s two-run single gave the Cardinals the lead for good.
1960 — Sun-Democrat Sports Editor Jim Elkins reports that the Paducah Junior College workout, held over the weekend, could yield the team’s best talent if “all who showed interest enroll.” More than 20 boys turned out for the Indians’ workout at the Lone Oak gym, with coach Sonny Haws running the practice. Players that attended: Ernie Owens of Lone Oak, Don Butler and Bruce Copeland of Symsonia, Bennie Ellis of Shawneetown (IL), Jim English of Paducah Tilghman, Phil Wilkins and Jackie Mohler of South Marshall, David King, Phil Cain and Charles Crass of Heath, Tony Martin of Hickman County, Dave Smith and Bob Williamson of Brookport (IL), Dennis Gourley and Carl McGehee of Lowes, and Bob Quint, Warren Koch, Jerry Strickland and Bob Brewer of Metropolis (IL). R.M. Spiceland, of North Marshall, couldn’t attend, but told Haws he was enrolling. Metropolis’ Stan Brinker wanted to come, “but had to work Saturday.” Squad returnees include: Joe Mathis, Donnie Rudolph, Jerry Todd, Chuck Cadwell, Jim Grable and Jimmy Lampley, as well as ex-St. Mary’s ace Jim Hart, as is ex-Brookport star Bob Edmonds.
