On this date in local sports:
2019 — Paducah came on strong late for a 12-6 win at Madisonville in Ohio Valley League baseball action. The Chiefs exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by a two-RBI double from Grayson Taylor. Eli Campbell struck out 10 Miners as he went the full nine innings for the win.
2015 — In golf, Caldwell County graduate and University of Alabama star Emma Talley earned one of two berths available for the U.S. Women’s Open with her performance at a qualifier in Belleville, Ill. ... Metropolis golfer Mason Jacobs, in his third start on the Minor League Golf Tour, survived 10 playoffs to win a tour event in Lake Worth, Fla. ... Nancy Rucks won a scorecard countback against Kim Burch and Theresa Adams to win the Tri-State tournament at Rolling Hills Country Club.
2010 — Lone Oak won its first regional baseball title since 1987 with a 9-5 win over Murray. Alex Neihoff and Josh Dickson both had RBI singles during a seven-run top of the third that put the game away for the Flash. ... Reidland earned its 10th regional title in fast-pitch softball with an 11-1 victory over Calloway County in La Center. Morgan Harrell had three hits and Christina Winsett drove in three runs for the Greyhounds.
2005 — Paducah Tilghman lost one coach and gained another. Following a 4-24 season, Marc Mavigliano resigned as the Tornado baseball coach after three years. Jamie Roche, a four-year starter for the Murray State soccer team, was hired as the Lady Tornado soccer coach. ... Hickman County hired David Draper, an assistant for Division II West Georgia, as its girls basketball coach.
2000 — Three local athletes won state titles during the first day of the state track championships in Lexington. Paducah Tilghman’s Andre Perry won the boys 2A triple jump, and teammate Shanea Wilson won the girls 2A long jump. Murray’s Bobby Smith took 1A boys triple jump.
1995 — Lone Oak’s Nicki Edwards and Jamie O’Hara reached the semifinals in state girls doubles tennis with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Nicole Webber and Heather Combs of Woodford County. Reidland eighth-grader Jackie Trail also reached the state semis with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Rebecca Holland of Lone Oak in a rematch of the First Region championship match. ... St. Mary’s 3,200-meter relay team of Brandon Rousseau, Brent Willett, Will Rottgering and Jason Anderson won the 1A state championship in Lexington. ... Marshall County graduate Scott Chambers, who had pitched for John A. Logan College, was picked in the 34th round of baseball’s amateur draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
1990 — Larry Helfin’s Lone Oak Lady Flash tennis team finished second to Sacred Heart at the state tournament. ... Paducah’s Terry Shumpert will be out six weeks for the Kansas City Royals with a torn ligament in his left thumb, which he suffered while diving for a ball during batting practice.
1985 — Paducah Post 31 rallied for four runs in the bottom of the ninth to defeat Louisville 10-9 at Brooks Stadium. After a bases-loaded wild pitch scored one run, Jeff Fox tied it with a two-RBI single to left. He scored the winning run by stealing second, then reaching third and home on a pair of wild throws. ... Jerry English of Calvert City held off Phil Gregory of Russellville to win his first feature race of the season at Paducah International Raceway.
1975 — Paducah Tilghman’s Mark Taylor and John Dallam won the First Region boys tennis doubles championship with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Henderson on the Murray State University courts. ... Tornado basketball players Cliff Robinson, Charlie Dunbar, Anthony Proctor and Tyler Goodwin were all included in the Prep All-American Basketball Yearbook.
1970 — Paducah Tilghman reached the semifinals of the state baseball tournament with a 4-3 win over Somerset. The Briar Jumpers tied it with two runs in the top of the seventh and the Torando won it when Bill Sacharnoski scored the winning run from third on a wild pitch.
