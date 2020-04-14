A look through past Sun sports pages on this date.
2015 — McCracken County baseball, ranked 17th in the nation by USA Today, beat Paducah Tilghman at home 4-3 when Keegan Breese doubled to right-center in the bottom of the sixth inning to score two runs. ... Carlisle County and Hickman County both advanced in the First Region All “A” softball tournament in Bardwell with routs. Maddie Martin and Hayden Wildharber both had two RBIs in the Comets’ 12-1 win over Fulton City, while Courtney Collier drove in four runs in the Falcons’ 19-0 win over Mayfield.
2010 — Ballard Memorial and Reidland both relied on big arms to reach the First Region All “A” softball championship game in Clinton. Molly Hargrove allowed just six hits in the Bombers’ 4-1 win over Heath. Casee Layne tossed a one-hitter in the Greyhounds’ 4-0 triumph over Hickman County. ... In First Region All “A” baseball tournament in Murray, St. Mary edged Carlisle County with Nick Thompson singling two Viking runs home in the fourth inning. Alex Allen struck out six Community Christian batters in five innings, as Hickman County advanced with the 12-0 win.
2005 — Heath and Ballard Memorial reached the championship game of the rain-delayed First Region All “A” softball tournament in La Center. Katie Meiners drove two runs home with a single and a triple in the Pirates’ 4-0 win over St. Mary. Kayla Cooper was 4-for-4 with two doubles as the Bombers beat Murray 5-2.
2000 — Emelia McConnell tossed a no-hitter for Heath in a 15-0 softball romp over Paducah Tilghman.
1995 — Reidland edged fifth-ranked Christian County in high school baseball, 5-4, when Lee Peeler drew a walk in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded.
1990 — Kentucky coach Rick Pitino announced the school would be killing off the UKIT but would add Western Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky to its schedule.
1985 — Paducah Community College women’s basketball star Monica Glass signed a national scholarship with Memphis State. The 5-foot-11 center averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds a game during the past 30-6 season.
1980 — PCC baseball players Ronnie Chancellor and David Scheer signed national letters-of-intent to play for Murray State.
1970 — Adrian Smith, who made good with Kentucky’s “Fiddlin’ Five” national champions in 1958 and the U.S. gold medal winning basketball team in 1960, had his No. 34 retired by Farmington High School.
1960 — Chris Wandlng, an 11-year-old from Paducah, bowled a two-game score of 357 at Cardinal Lanes to win the girls bantam division of the AJBC Mail-O-Graphic tournament.
1950 — Paducah Chiefs manager Walt DeFreitas experimented with several young pitchers against a hard-hitting Saginaw Bears lineup and they fell 17-8 at Brooks Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.