A look through The Paducah Sun sports pages on this date in history.
2019 — Murray State baseball retires Johnny Reagan’s “No. 36,” in a ceremony at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray, Kentucky. Perhaps one of the most influential names in Murray State Athletics history, Reagan finished with 776 career wins, 10 OVC Coach of the Year awards, 11 OVC Championships, two NCAA Tournament appearances, and was inducted to both the OVC (1988) and Murray State (1971) halls of fame... Calloway County star forward Charlee Settle announces her commitment to Rechelle Turner and Murray State women’s basketball...
2015 — Jordan Spieth completes a masterful weekend at Augusta National to claim the coveted “Green Jacket,” becoming the second-youngest champion behind Tiger Woods to win the Masters.
2010 — In All “A” First Region Softball action, Hickman County steals 10 bases and gets 12 strikeouts from Brooke Yates in a 7-0 win against St. Mary, while Reidland earns a 15-0 three-inning win against Mayfield behind a two-hitter from Jasmine Matchen. Ace Cassee Layne, notes Reidland coach Tony Hayden, was being saved for the Lady Falcons in the next round... Sun Sports Reporter Joey Fosko talks with several coaches in the field for the All “A” First Region baseball tournament, with the Murray Tigers — led by left-hander Brock Downey — the favorite to capture a third-straight title.
2000 — Murray State men’s basketball announces the signing of Idstein, Germany native Andi Hornig, who clocked in at 7-1 and 268 pounds before stepping on campus. He joined a Class of 2000 that also included Roderick Thomas, Jamar Avant and Mumbo Rivera... A two-run homer from Justin Varitek, and a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning from Chris Johnson, helped Murray State top Missouri Baptist 4-3 at Reagan Field. It was MSU’s 12th win in the last 15 games, and the Thoroughbreds moved to 15-17.
1990 — Sun Sports Writer Kevin Stewart unfurls his third story in a series about Murray native and tennis professional Mel Purcell, this one regarding the rigors of interstate and international travel. “Sometimes you find yourself out there talking to yourself without even knowing it,” Purcell told Stewart. “That’s how you get, because you’re going from city to city, and it gets to you. Sometimes, you don’t care if you win or lose.” Meanwhile, Paducah Tilghman’s Randy Wyatt went 2-for-2 with four runs scored in a 9-5 win over Calloway County. The Lakers were powered by Pookie Jones, who tied the game in the sixth inning after two stolen bases and a wild pitch, and he’d add a home run.
1980 — In the 44th year of the Masters, Spaniard Severiano Ballesteros comes away with the title by firing a 13-under 66-69-68-72-275. The payout: $55,000... Former Western Kentucky star Clem “The Gem” Haskins is named to replace Gene Keady as the coach at his alma-mater Hilltoppers...
1970 — Paducah Community College baseball picks up the baseball split against Flat River Community College (Mo.), falling 11-4 in game one before bouncing back 5-1 in the nightcap. Gary Ramage, Boby Litchenberg and Jimmy Barrett each had two hits in the second game.
1960 — Livingston Central baseball drubs Reidland, 13-4, behind 15 hits. Harold Blaine led the way, going 4-for-4 with a homer, two doubles and a single, while Harry Johnson went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a single. Don Freeman went 2-for-4 for the Greyhounds... The Benton Indians topped the Murray College High Colts 15-8, propelled by David Darnall’s three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning... Heath rolled over Ballard Memorial, 14-6, as Charlie Crass and Freddie Carter each had three hits for the Pirates.
1950 — Paducah Chiefs manager Walter DeFreitas talks with The Paducah Sun-Democrat about the importance of an intersquad game, and how it can “bolster the roster.” Paducah native J.B. Garland also signs with the team, after a year in which he was owned by the New York Yankees and played in the Texas-New Mexico lead.
