On this day in The Paducah Sun ...
2019 – McCracken County softball scores five runs in the final three innings to rally back against Graves County, 5-4, at Baptist Health Field in Paducah. Alli Douglas hit a two-out RBI single up the middle to win the game. ... McCracken County baseball picks up a 7-0 win over at Marshall County, thanks to a pair of hits from Grant Davis and Logan Verble. ... Tilghman baseball (12-2) and softball (17-0) pick up big district wins over St. Mary, as Jackson Fristoe goes 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Tornado, while Emma Massey leads the Lady Tornado by going 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
2015 – Paducah Tilghman softball picks up a walk-off home win against Graves County, 3-2, as Darby Moffatt reaches base on an error, and scores all the way from first base on another mistake. ... McCracken County softball opens Second District play with a lopsided 17-0 win against St. Mary, as a two-RBI triple from Kalli Harris and a two-RBI single from Kelsee Henson opened up the contest. ... Massac County's Jordyn Smith homers twice in a 17-4 romp of Harrisburg, Ill.
2010 – Longtime Marshall County girls basketball coach Howard Beth announces his resignation, after compiling a 793-150 record in 30 seasons. “In high school, you take what you get,” Beth told Sun sports reporter Dusty Luthy Shull in an interview. “You don't recruit, and it's the kids that come up through your system and the rapport with your fans. The facilities have been super, and I've worked with some good people.” ... Reidland softball bounces back for a 20-6 win against Paducah Tilghman, after trailing 5-4 in the first inning. Kalie Harbison, Miranda Mullen and Lakyn Stringer all go 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Lady Greyhounds.
2005 – Gabriel Shaw takes a shutout into the seventh inning, as St. Mary beats Paducah Tilghman 5-2 at Brooks Stadium. He notches six strikeouts with two walks, and gives up just five hits and two earned runs.
1990 – In an interview with Sun sports reporter Chris Evans, Murray State quarterback Michael Procter discusses his shock and dismay, after not being selected in the 1990 NFL Draft. “It hurts me. I don't know what will happen now. I just don't want to talk about it. I'm waiting for my agent to call right now.” MSU tackle Eric Crigler, however, was taken in the 10th round by the Cincinnati Bengals. “I'm ecstatic for Crigler, but at the same time crushed for Michael,” MSU coach Mike Mahoney tells Evans.
1980 – Owensboro native and Metropolis business owner Bob Westerfield talks with Sun sports writer Barry Craig, regarding his time scoring three touchdowns in his NFL debut for the Green Bay Packers during the fall of '49. “We ran a sweep — the Packers always ran sweeps — and I ran smack into (Leon) Hart. He kinda sat on me for a while.”
1970 – The St. Mary Vikings top Mayfield, 6-4, in golf action at Mayfield Country Club. Mark Roof took medalist honors with a 36, topping the Cardinals' Sam Wiley (39). Jim Wood's 40 edged Mayfield's Steve Barger (44), while John Livingston's 37 topped Mayfield's Alan Smith (42).
1960 – Sun-Democrat sports editor Jim Elkins makes note of four area high school baseball players signed to recent professional contracts: Bob “Hawk” Taylor of Metropolis, Ill. ($119,000, Milwaukee Braves), Murray's Tommy Wells ($39,500, Los Angeles Dodgers), as well as St. John's stars Phil Roof and Louis Haas ($140,000 combined, Milwaukee Braves).
1950 – Varsity letters are presented to 12 St. Mary's Academy cagers, at the annual banquet. Brief speeches were made by coach Edd Kellow, junior high coach Jack McKinney, Paducah Junior College coach Rex Alexander, team captain Eddie Hannan, WKYB's Jim English, “Doc” Morris of WPAD and Dr. Leon Higdon. Letters went to Hannan, Joe Sanders, Bard Sullenger, Fred Paxton, Gene Wooten, Pat Sutherland, Frank Truitt, Allen North, Gene Kortz, Louis Hugg, Roy Younker, Mike Oreskovich and managers Chester Poat, Joe Herdy and Charles Sanders.
