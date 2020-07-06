2019 — In an exhibition game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, the Carlisle County Comets baseball team topped the Greenville High School Comets, 6-5. “It was a really cool experience,” noted pitcher and infield Daven McGee. “It’s something we’ll be able to look back on forever and talk about with each other, one day.”
2010 — Paducah Post 31 picks up a much-needed doubleheader sweep of Mayfield, 14-4 and 8-7, at Brooks Stadium, to remain thickly in the race of American Legion District 1. “If we play like that, it will be hard to beat us,” notes catcher Alex Harper to Sun sports reporter Joey Fosko. Harper had three runs and two hits in the 14-4 win.
2005 — Paducah Post 31 moves to 22-6 on the summer after topping Madisonville 11-1. Adam Finke gives up just two hits in six innings, while Daniel Webb led the team with three hits. Matt Scheer and Kurt Riley also had two hits each, with Post 31 clobbering 14 hits in seven innings. Madisonville was held to two hits.
1995 — The KTCCCA Track & Field All-State Teams are announced, with several locals earning nods. Murray’s Adam Blalock and Jon Bell: honorable mention boys Class A Athlete of the Year. Brian Palmer, Marshall County: honorable mention boys Class 3A Athlete of the Year. Hickman County’s Joyce Goodman, Hickman County’s Jessica Goodman, Hickman County’s Helena Witherspoon and Murray’s Bonnie Payne: honorable mention girls Class A Athlete of the Year. Calloway County’s Brooke Lencki: honorable mention girls Class 2A Athlete of the Year... Paducah’s Terry Shumpert joins Triple-A Pawtucket, after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. He was hitting .234 in limited time for the Sox, particularly as a backup to second baseman Luis Alicea and third baseman Tim Naehring... Murray State men’s basketball coach Mark Gottfried announces two close friends — Jim Harrick and John Wooden — will be featured speakers at an October banquet in the Curris Center. All proceeds will go to the Sixth Man Club, an organization created to coordinate fundraising for the basketball program and help defray recruiting expenses.
1980 — Paducah’s Nathan Rowton claims the 14-and-under singles championship at the Paducah Sun Tennis Tournament, topping Henderson’s Roland Lutz 6-0, 6-0 in near 100-degree heat. His father, Paul, who survived the heat to top Lexington’s John King in the 45-and-over championship 1-6, 6-1, ret., as sweltering temperatures — and Paul’s style — overcame King. “I didn’t care what the score was in the first set,” Paul tells Sun sports reporter Steve Millizer. “I just wanted John to run around a lot. I was making him take some long trips to get to the ball and it eventually took it out of him.”
1975 — Paducah Post 31 falls to Bowling Green 3-2 in the 11th inning of the Bowling Green Invitational Tournament championship game in Bowling Green, as a passed ball allows Mark Stahl to cross the plate for the winning run. A two-run triple in the ninth inning from Paducah’s YoYo Adams forced extra innings.
1955 — Second-place Mayfield places five men on the 1955 Kitty League All-Star Team: manager Dave Garcia, pitcher Vern White, first baseman Ed Russell, third baseman Freddie Studstill and shortstop Ed Herstek. Others on the team: Union City’s Gene Conquy, Paul Stammen and Rock Gisclair, Fulton’s Bob Thomas, Leland Browning and Jim Swiggett, and Owensboro’s Terry Laschen, Joe Cintron and Dave Palmer. The All-Stars will play the league-leading Chiefs at Brooks Stadium later this week, with adult admission at 75 cents ($1.00 for box seats).
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.