Beating Murray in the First Region All “A” championship sent Carlisle County to Owensboro to fight for their chance at the All “A” state title. The Lady Comets battled through three games on Saturday in pool play, beating all three opponents handily. Those wins pushed Carlisle on to the quarterfinals on Sunday morning where they fell 10-6 in the first round to Holy Cross.
In the span of those four games, the Lady Comets racked up 49 runs while allowing just 15 to be scored on them. Unfortunately for the local First Region representative, the majority of those runs scored against them came in the game that eliminated them from the tournament.
Their journey started on Saturday morning by beating Villa Madonna 15-1. Three early runs in the first inning and at least one run in every inning from there except the third, led to a steady softball victory. Rhianna Thomason was dominant from the pitching circle throughout the seven-inning event. She struck out a 13 batters, walked one, while allowing five hits and one run.
Alyssa Aikins led the way in runs scored with three, with two hits in two at-bats. Anna Russelburg led the way in the RBI category with three. As a whole the Lady Comets were locked in from the plate. In their 36 at-bats they scored 15 runs on 16 hits, had 11 team RBIs and had three walks and just three strikeouts.
The next game was the same 15-1 result, though this go around it only took five innings against their Lexington Christian opponents. With Thomason behind the fastballs, change-ups and more, the five innings on top of the seven already pitched, made for 119 pitches.
In the last inning of both games, the Lady Comets came alive for six and seven runs respectively. The second game of the day also consisted of a steady stream of runs throughout the game despite another solo inning without a run.
Russellburg once against led with four RBIs and three runs, with Rorey Eddleman joining with three runs as well and Lily Shehorn adding two and two RBIs.
The final game on Saturday for the Lady Comets didn’t quite hit the 15-run mark, but the 12 runs they did score was equally as impressive. This go around they took on Knott County Central, defeating them 12-3 for their final game of the day, advancing them to the quarterfinals.
Three single runs in the first three innings of the contest go the Lady Comets going. Knott County snuck in two runs in their portion of the third inning to narrow the gap. Carlisle jumped back into action with a five-run inning in the fourth and never looked back. Eddleman, Lexi Jones, and Karlie Gibson all led with two RBIs apiece and the Shehorn sisters putting up five runs between the two of them.
Sunday morning didn’t have the same winning result that Saturday did. The Lady Comets were met by tougher competition when they played Holy Cross for the first game of the quarterfinals. Their All “A” journey came to an end in that contest when the Lady Cougars took down the Lady Comets 10-6.
Scoring didn’t start until the third inning for Carlisle County when they racked up two runs, but not before Holy Cross had three runs of their own. A five-run inning in the fifth put the Lady Cougars over the top and although the Lady Comets added three runs in the same inning, they couldn’t climb back from behind, resulting in a 10-6 loss.
After that game, the Lady Comets held a 13-8 record and their Sunday morning loss ended a 10 game win streak. Carlisle County currently sits fifth place in the First Region and added another two wins in their Monday night double-header against Fulton County.
