(Lexington, KY) — The Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame proudly presents the Community Trust Bank 2023 Kentucky’s Collegiate All Commonwealth Team.

The Kentucky Collegiate All Commonwealth Team is a pre-season recognition award for football players attending a Kentucky college or university. The Kentucky Collegiate All Commonwealth Team represents the best college football players that the state of Kentucky has to offer while their dedication to the game has contributed significantly to their teams. The player shall have the distinctive responsibility to lead his or her teammates in the classroom and on the field. Players that exhibit this unique leadership skill were nominated by their University/College to be recognized as a member of the Kentucky All Commonwealth Team. The Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame is proud to add these players to this illustrious group.

