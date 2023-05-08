(Lexington, KY) — The Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame proudly presents the Community Trust Bank 2023 Kentucky’s Collegiate All Commonwealth Team.
The Kentucky Collegiate All Commonwealth Team is a pre-season recognition award for football players attending a Kentucky college or university. The Kentucky Collegiate All Commonwealth Team represents the best college football players that the state of Kentucky has to offer while their dedication to the game has contributed significantly to their teams. The player shall have the distinctive responsibility to lead his or her teammates in the classroom and on the field. Players that exhibit this unique leadership skill were nominated by their University/College to be recognized as a member of the Kentucky All Commonwealth Team. The Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame is proud to add these players to this illustrious group.
The players will be recognized during the KY Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023 Induction Ceremony which will be televised on WTVQ Channel 36 (Central, KY) on June 23, 2023 at 7pm. The KY Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony will be available across all social media outlets. Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman will also be hosting a luncheon to honor the All Commonwealth Team in Frankfort earlier in the day on June 23rd.
The Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame and Community Trust Bank announces the following college football players as members of the 2023 All Commonwealth Team:
Centre College:
Zach Reiners, Dallas Douglas, Nick Grant, Christian Billiter, Joseph Becherer
Eastern Kentucky University:
Peyton Collins, Ryan Jackson, Braedon Slone, Parker McKinney
Georgetown College:
Davon Starks, Boots Ellett, Darius Neal, Kyren Simpson, Chad Holleran
Kentucky State University:
Jeremiah Owens, Jimmy Edmonds, Jaylen Johnson, Jaden Hale, Trevon Pope
Lindsey Wilson College:
Cidney Mills, Tyler Johnson, Brandon Fields, Eli Sherrard, Jbias Dawson
Morehead State University:
Jaxsen Spears, Jihad McCall, Cooper Krezek, James Louis, Nathan Hazlett
Murray State University:
Cody Goatley, Cade Shupperd, Cole Williamson, Taylor Shields, Jr, Jacob Frye
Thomas More University:
Kolton Reeves, Colton Sandhas, Tanner Lawrence, Freddie Johnson, Shaquille Brown
Union College:
Kieran (KeKe) McMurray, Chris Thomas, Quinterrius Tanksley, Tony Norman, Dayvon Moore
University of Kentucky:
Brenden Bates, Dane Key, Eli Cox, JJ Weaver, Deone Walker
University of Louisville:
Renato Brown, Bryan Hudson, Ashton Gillotte, Dezmond Tell
University of Pikeville:
Amari Hardwick, Jake Headley, Brett Coleman, Brayden Hunter, Xaiver Malone
University of the Cumberlands:
Walker Dunn, Adam Caudle, Nate Hancock, Micah Gibson, Kendall Adams-Young
Western Kentucky University:
Austin Reed, Malachi Corley, JaQues Evans, Upton Stout, Quantavious Leslie
