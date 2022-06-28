Former Murray State men’s basketball star Tevin Brown did not hear his name called Thursday in two rounds of the 2022 NBA Draft. But the native of Fairhope, Alabama will still get a good opportunity to prove what he can do in the top league in the world.
Brown, a three-time All-Ohio Valley Conference selection for the Murray State Racers (2018-22) signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.
He helped the Racers to a 31-3 record in 2021-22 (with a final AP Top-25 ranking of 20th in the nation) including winning the program’s fifth game in the NCAA Tournament with an overtime victory over San Francisco in the arena where the Pacers play their home games, Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Brown was first in the OVC (17th NCAA) with 276 3-point attempts, 1st in OVC (16th NCAA) with 3.12 made threes per game and first in OVC (55th NCAA) in 3-point percentage at .384. His 106 made threes was first in the OVC and 10th in NCAA.
As the all-time leader in 3-point baskets at MSU and the OVC with 354, Brown is also one of only two players with the Racers that scored 1,900 career points, grabbed 500 rebounds and dished out 400 assists.
The other was Isaac Spencer (1997-01).
At the end of his career, Brown was seventh at Murray State in scoring with 1,915 points, fifth in assists with 407, seventh in steals with 157, 11th in made field goals with 622 and 13th in blocked shots with 68.
An Exhibit 10 contract guarantees Brown a training camp invitation and a one-year deal worth the minimum salary. The Pacers may also waive Brown, but if they do, he will be offered $50,000 to sign with the Pacers G League affiliate. If Brown then stays on the roster for 60 days, he will earn a $50,000 bonus. The Exhibit 10 contract is the NBA’s way to keep a player in the G League instead of going overseas. An NBA team cannot carry more than six Exhibit 10 contracts at once.
