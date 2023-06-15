Thirteen clubs participate in Tri State in the months of June through September. They held a tournament on Tuesday at Calvert City Country Club with a par of 72 where Mayfield’s Terri Pickens won the Championship Flight with a 6-over-par 78.
1st gross — Terri Pickens -78
2nd gross — Nancy Rucks — 80
3rd gross — Theresa Adams — 84
1st net — Kathleen Duncan -78
2nd net — Kim Denton — 79
1st gross — Pam Trimble — 76
2nd gross — Suzette Lambert — 86
3rd gross — Melynda Riley — 87
2nd net — Vicki Sparks — 78
1st gross — Chris Grant — 90
2nd gross — Margaret Caksackker — 90
3rd gross — Kiki Miller — 91
1st net — Julie Alles — 78
2nd net — Connie Agee — 79
1st gross — Denise Darnell — 95
2nd gross — Vicki Rowland — 98
3rd gross — Ashley Nichols — 101
1st net — Margaret McCoulough
2nd net — Teri Novak — 84
1st gross — Leta Taylor — 91
2nd gross — Jan Baird — 94
1st net — Becky Benjamin — 77
2nd net — Betty Lippert — 79
